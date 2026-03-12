Drone found on coal mine territory in Poland, military police arrived at the scene

$43.980.1150.930.10
ukenru
Exclusive
09:38 PM • 74 views
A famous Ukrainian singer exclusively revealed how much he spends on living expenses each month
Exclusive
04:05 PM • 11347 views
Ukraine to introduce Romanian Language Day, to be celebrated on August 31
March 12, 03:30 PM • 21012 views
The Cabinet of Ministers will pay UAH 1,500 to millions of Ukrainians and introduce cashback for fuel
Exclusive
March 12, 03:26 PM • 23951 views
Solar panels on balconies – do they help during blackouts, how much do they cost, and is their installation legal?
March 12, 02:55 PM • 16274 views
Romania and Ukraine are building two new power lines for energy security
March 12, 02:27 PM • 16168 views
Ukraine and Romania will jointly produce drones – Nicușor Dan
Exclusive
March 12, 01:11 PM • 13729 views
Where do dogs most often pick up parasites and how to protect them - a veterinarian's comment
Exclusive
March 12, 11:13 AM • 22357 views
Lawyer called for review of rules for companies' access to Defence City special regime
Exclusive
March 12, 09:02 AM • 39398 views
SBU hit one of the largest oil hubs in southern Russia - the Tikhoretsk oil pumping stationVideo
Exclusive
March 12, 07:14 AM • 49340 views
Ukrainians cancel planned trips - where else can they go on vacation?
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2026

Погода
+5°
1m/s
78%
757mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Nicole Kidman commented on her breakup with Keith Urban for the first timeMarch 12, 12:00 PM • 28484 views
Budapest names condition for return of money seized from Ukrainian collectorsMarch 12, 12:32 PM • 36192 views
Work in 2026: where to look for vacancies and what has changed in the labor marketMarch 12, 01:32 PM • 16518 views
Safe assets - why gold is considered the main one and what other tools investors useMarch 12, 01:41 PM • 19485 views
Ozzy Osbourne's son named his newborn daughter after his legendary fatherVideoMarch 12, 02:36 PM • 10519 views
Publications
Solar panels on balconies – do they help during blackouts, how much do they cost, and is their installation legal?
Exclusive
March 12, 03:26 PM • 23951 views
Safe assets - why gold is considered the main one and what other tools investors useMarch 12, 01:41 PM • 19554 views
Work in 2026: where to look for vacancies and what has changed in the labor marketMarch 12, 01:32 PM • 16582 views
How the land scheme under the Odrex clinic hits the pocket of every Odesa residentPhotoMarch 12, 11:29 AM • 47013 views
Vegetables on the windowsill - what can be grown and when to plantMarch 12, 09:55 AM • 50861 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Musician
Ali Khamenei
Benjamin Netanyahu
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Romania
Iran
State Border of Ukraine
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Yuriy Tkach confessed how alcohol almost ruined his marriage with his wife05:23 PM • 6496 views
Ozzy Osbourne's son named his newborn daughter after his legendary fatherVideoMarch 12, 02:36 PM • 10570 views
Forbes named the world's richest celebrity - Steven Spielberg topped the rankingMarch 12, 02:24 PM • 10451 views
Nicole Kidman commented on her breakup with Keith Urban for the first timeMarch 12, 12:00 PM • 28531 views
Michael Jackson's legendary mother seen in public for the first time in a long whileMarch 11, 11:05 PM • 48045 views
Actual
Technology
Social network
Gold
The Diplomat
Film

Drone found on coal mine territory in Poland, military police arrived at the scene

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1414 views

Near the city of Konin, an almost intact drone was discovered, which may have flown in in September. Military police are working at the scene, and an official investigation into the incident is underway.

Drone found on coal mine territory in Poland, military police arrived at the scene

An unknown drone, likely to have entered the country's territory in September last year, was discovered in Poland on the premises of a coal mine near the city of Konin in the Greater Poland Voivodeship. This is reported by UNN with reference to PAP and a statement from the Greater Poland Voivodeship police.

The Konin and Koło prosecutor's offices have been informed about the incident. Currently, no incidents related to the drone's fall that would threaten human life or health have been detected.

- the police statement reads.

According to PAP, law enforcement agencies, including the police and military police, are working at the scene, conducting an investigation under the supervision of the Deputy District Prosecutor of Poznań-Grunwald for military affairs.

Chief Inspector Michał Jankowski from the Konin municipal police department, who was present at the scene, said that the drone was triangular in shape and white. It was found almost intact.

The drone was found in a ditch near a dirt road next to the "Tomisławice" quarry. This area is undeveloped, with only one farm with a small production facility nearby.

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of National Defense Władysław Kosiniak-Kamysz, answering journalists' questions in Gdańsk on this matter, noted that the Operational Commander of the Armed Forces had already submitted a report to him on this issue.

The military police, together with the police, are investigating this case. A minute ago, Swedish Minister Pål Jonson told me about a drone that violated Swedish airspace, most likely performing missions on behalf of our eastern adversaries. This matter is subject to investigation.

- he noted.

According to PAP, the discovered drone is most likely one of those that entered Polish airspace on the night of September 9-10 last year.

Recall

The Operational Command of the Polish Armed Forces confirmed the violation of the country's airspace by Russian drones on September 10.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

News of the World
Technology
War in Ukraine
Gdańsk
Poznań
Władysław Kosiniak-Kamysz
Sweden
Poland