Drone found on coal mine territory in Poland, military police arrived at the scene

An unknown drone, likely to have entered the country's territory in September last year, was discovered in Poland on the premises of a coal mine near the city of Konin in the Greater Poland Voivodeship. This is reported by UNN with reference to PAP and a statement from the Greater Poland Voivodeship police.

The Konin and Koło prosecutor's offices have been informed about the incident. Currently, no incidents related to the drone's fall that would threaten human life or health have been detected. - the police statement reads.

According to PAP, law enforcement agencies, including the police and military police, are working at the scene, conducting an investigation under the supervision of the Deputy District Prosecutor of Poznań-Grunwald for military affairs.

Chief Inspector Michał Jankowski from the Konin municipal police department, who was present at the scene, said that the drone was triangular in shape and white. It was found almost intact.

The drone was found in a ditch near a dirt road next to the "Tomisławice" quarry. This area is undeveloped, with only one farm with a small production facility nearby.

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of National Defense Władysław Kosiniak-Kamysz, answering journalists' questions in Gdańsk on this matter, noted that the Operational Commander of the Armed Forces had already submitted a report to him on this issue.

The military police, together with the police, are investigating this case. A minute ago, Swedish Minister Pål Jonson told me about a drone that violated Swedish airspace, most likely performing missions on behalf of our eastern adversaries. This matter is subject to investigation. - he noted.

According to PAP, the discovered drone is most likely one of those that entered Polish airspace on the night of September 9-10 last year.

Recall

The Operational Command of the Polish Armed Forces confirmed the violation of the country's airspace by Russian drones on September 10.