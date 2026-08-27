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Drone debris found in Romania after fire near the border

Kyiv • UNN

 • 408 views

Drone debris without explosive residue was found in the Plauru area. It was removed for examination, and the case was referred to the prosecutor’s office.

Drone debris found in Romania after fire near the border

Drone debris found again in Romania; a fire was reported in the area the previous day, the country’s Ministry of Defense said, UNN writes.

Details

"Explosive ordnance specialists from the Ministry of National Defense conducted a preliminary assessment of the drone debris at the site in the Plauru area, Tulcea County. According to initial assessments, the fragments found do not contain explosive residue," Romania’s Ministry of Defense said.

As reported, the debris was removed for specialized examination, and the case was taken up by the prosecutor’s office at the Constanța Court of Appeal.

Earlier, the country’s Ministry of Defense reported that "on Wednesday, August 26, during the day, the Ministry of National Defense was informed of a fire on the bank of the Chilia branch, approximately 2 km upstream from the settlement of Plauru." "The area was secured, the vegetation fire was extinguished by structures of the Ministry of Internal Affairs together with local authorities, and a Border Police crew ensured the security of the perimeter overnight." On Thursday morning, August 27, a team of explosive ordnance specialists from the country’s Ministry of Defense went to the area to conduct an on-site investigation.

Earlier today, Romania also reported that two F-18 fighter jets and a helicopter had been scrambled after aerial targets were detected near the border.

Romania scrambled two F-18s and helicopter due to aerial targets near the border27.08.26, 11:12 • 4640 views

"No violations of national airspace were detected. The two F-18 aircraft of the Spanish Air and Space Force, which were monitoring the situation, returned to the Mihail Kogălniceanu 57th Air Base," Romania’s Ministry of Defense later stated, adding that the alert for the population of northern Tulcea County, issued after a group of aerial targets was detected near Romania’s border, was lifted at 11:54.

Julia Shramko

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