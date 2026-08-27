Romania scrambled two F-18s and helicopter due to aerial targets near the border

$44.570.1052.010.08
ukenru
06:19 AM • 12566 views
Seven ballistic missiles, "Oniks" missile, and 225 of 258 drones neutralized overnight
05:33 AM • 12740 views
Odesa region was under attack by the Russian Federation for more than 7 hours: a high-rise building and infrastructure were damagedPhoto
04:30 AM • 21656 views
Italy will provide Ukraine with four SAMP/T NG batteries, interceptor missiles and radars
04:24 AM • 20799 views
CIA Director Ratcliffe in Moscow warned Russia not to attack NATO countries – CBS News
August 27, 01:35 AM • 16152 views
Russia has up to 17 converted S-400 launchers for strikes on Ukraine with RM-48U missilesPhoto
August 27, 12:51 AM • 21994 views
The Russians attacked Kyiv and a number of Ukrainian cities, used ballistic missiles, and air defense was active in the capital
August 26, 11:36 PM • 21584 views
A fuel oil leak from the sunken tankers has resumed in the Kerch Strait
August 26, 08:54 PM • 16527 views
Russians attacked the Romny community in the Sumy region with nine drones; a 66-year-old woman was killed
August 26, 07:09 PM • 20871 views
The number of Ukrainians missing after flash floods in Nepal has risen to 53 — Ministry of Foreign Affairs
August 26, 06:45 PM • 18886 views
An earthquake with a magnitude of 1.7 was recorded in ZakarpattiaPhoto
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Cookie Policy
Terms of Use
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2026

Погода
+20°
3.1m/s
50%
752mm
Popular news
U.S. diesel fuel inventories fell to a record seasonal lowPhotoAugust 26, 11:15 PM • 10499 views
Russia attacked Zaporizhzhia, injuring three peopleAugust 26, 11:25 PM • 14729 views
Rupert Grint will return to the role of Ron Weasley in "Harry Potter," but not on screenPhotoAugust 27, 12:07 AM • 21035 views
Russia's attack on Kyiv damaged gymnasium and medical facilityPhoto05:17 AM • 10507 views
How to properly bake in foil so that meat, vegetables, and fish remain juicy06:59 AM • 8406 views
Publications
How to properly bake in foil so that meat, vegetables, and fish remain juicy06:59 AM • 9176 views
New deferment rules for mobilization: lawmakers want to grant it to single parentsAugust 26, 04:14 PM • 41492 views
"A weapon that requires permission to use is a mock-up": Fire Point explains its decision to forgo a kill switchPhotoAugust 26, 01:15 PM • 40778 views
17th Odesa International Film Festival kicks off in Kyiv: what will be shown this yearPhotoAugust 26, 11:45 AM • 45157 views
The Economic Security Bureau opens cases before establishing tax debt: businesses warn of the risk of criminal pressure
Exclusive
August 26, 07:30 AM • 59667 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Vitali Klitschko
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Serhiy Lysak
John Ratcliffe
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Iran
Kyiv Oblast
Poltava Oblast
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Rupert Grint will return to the role of Ron Weasley in "Harry Potter," but not on screenPhotoAugust 27, 12:07 AM • 21480 views
Ryan Reynolds showed rare photos of his children for Blake Lively’s birthdayPhotoAugust 26, 10:05 PM • 21284 views
It has become known what country star Dolly Parton died fromAugust 26, 04:39 AM • 45917 views
Madonna showed rare photos of her twin daughters: what they looked like as childrenPhotoAugust 26, 01:06 AM • 44287 views
"You don't fully understand": Panettiere's loved ones urged people not to speculate about the cause of her deathAugust 25, 11:05 PM • 46255 views
Actual
9K720 Iskander
ATACMS
Shahed-136
Brent Crude
Storm Shadow cruise missile

Romania scrambled two F-18s and helicopter due to aerial targets near the border

Kyiv • UNN

 • 192 views

Romanian radars detected a group of aerial targets in Ukraine near the border. Two Spanish F-18s and an IAR-330 were scrambled for monitoring.

Romania scrambled two F-18s and helicopter due to aerial targets near the border

In Romania, two F-18 fighter jets and a helicopter were scrambled after a group of aerial targets was detected near the border, the country's Ministry of Defense said on Thursday, UNN reports.

Details

"On Thursday, August 27, at 10:08 a.m., the radar surveillance system of the Ministry of National Defense detected a group of aerial targets in Ukrainian airspace, near the border with Romania," the statement said.

The population in the north of Tulcea County was alerted, and an RO-Alert notification was sent at 10:18 a.m.

"At 10:23 a.m., two Spanish Air and Space Force F-18 aircraft stationed at the Mihail Kogălniceanu 57th Air Base as part of enhanced air policing were scrambled from the ground to monitor the situation. Also, at 10:33 a.m., an IAR-330 PUMA SOCAT helicopter of the Romanian Air Force was scrambled from the ground," the statement said.

Flight of five drones recorded over Moldova amid Russia's attack on Ukraine27.08.26, 11:00 • 542 views

Julia Shramko

War in UkraineNews of the World
Air raid alert
War in Ukraine
Romania
Ukraine