Romania scrambled two F-18s and helicopter due to aerial targets near the border

In Romania, two F-18 fighter jets and a helicopter were scrambled after a group of aerial targets was detected near the border, the country's Ministry of Defense said on Thursday, UNN reports.

Details

"On Thursday, August 27, at 10:08 a.m., the radar surveillance system of the Ministry of National Defense detected a group of aerial targets in Ukrainian airspace, near the border with Romania," the statement said.

The population in the north of Tulcea County was alerted, and an RO-Alert notification was sent at 10:18 a.m.

"At 10:23 a.m., two Spanish Air and Space Force F-18 aircraft stationed at the Mihail Kogălniceanu 57th Air Base as part of enhanced air policing were scrambled from the ground to monitor the situation. Also, at 10:33 a.m., an IAR-330 PUMA SOCAT helicopter of the Romanian Air Force was scrambled from the ground," the statement said.

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