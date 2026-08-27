Flight of five drones recorded over Moldova amid Russia's attack on Ukraine

In Moldova, unauthorized flights in the country's national airspace involving five drones were recorded during the night of August 27. This was reported by the country's National Army on Thursday, UNN writes.

According to the Air Operations Service of the National Army, unauthorized flights in the national airspace involving five drones were recorded this night, August 27, jointly with partners - Moldova's Defense Ministry reported.

"The unauthorized flights through our country's airspace occurred after air attacks by the Russian Federation on Ukraine," the statement said.

Odesa region was under attack by the Russian Federation for more than 7 hours: a high-rise building and infrastructure were damaged