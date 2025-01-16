Drone debris found in five Kyiv districts: what is known about the consequences

In three other districts of the capital, wreckage of drones was found, no victims were reported. This was reported by the head of the Kyiv MBA Timur Tkachenko, UNN reports.

"In addition to the above-mentioned information about the fall of parts of drones in Solomianskyi and Dniprovskyi districts, we also have debris in Holosiivskyi, Darnytskyi and Pecherskyi districts," Tkachenko said.

According to him, there were no fires or casualties in the capital.

