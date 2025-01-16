In Kyiv fragments of an enemy drone damaged a car: what is known

In Solomyansky district of Kyiv, as a result of a drone attack by Russian troops, a car was damaged by debris, no one was injured, the head of the Kyiv MBA Timur Tkachenko said on Thursday in Telegram, UNN reports.

