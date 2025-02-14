Drone Attack: What Happened at Night in the Regions of the russian federation and the Occupied Territories

Last night, active hostilities related to attacks by unmanned aerial vehicles were recorded in several regions of the aggressor. This was reported by the advisor to the mayor of Mariupol Petro Andriushchenko, UNN reports.

Details

According to reports, at least five powerful explosions occurred in Slavyansk-on-Kuban, Krasnodar region, in the city near the slavyansk oil refinery. Fires and destruction have been reported, but information about direct hits to the refinery's facilities needs to be clarified. Preliminary reports indicate that the refinery was not hit.

Air defense systems were operating in the city of sochi. Official sources in the krasnodar region reported the destruction of two drones. There was no information on possible damage or casualties.

Active air defense activities were observed in the north and south of rostov region. According to official reports, four drones were shot down. There is no information yet on the possible consequences on the ground.

A number of explosions were recorded in the temporarily occupied territories of Zaporizhzhia region. Preliminary information was received about the destruction of the location of enemy troops. Official reports of the invaders do not confirm this information.

The aggressor's Ministry of Defense announced the destruction of 50 drones overnight. In particular, 41 drones were shot down over the Belgorod region, and five more over the voronezh region. The official report does not contain information on attacks in the krasnodar region and the temporarily occupied territories, which may indicate that the actual number of drones involved exceeds 60.

Explosions in russia: drone attacks on oil refineries