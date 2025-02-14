Drone Attack: What Happened at Night in the Regions of the russian federation and the Occupied Territories

ukenru
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
11:57 AM • 2416 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
09:54 AM • 46204 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
09:29 AM • 70895 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
09:20 AM • 105174 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
08:41 AM • 73711 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
06:23 AM • 116995 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 100965 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113057 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year

Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 116704 views

Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits
February 27, 01:15 PM • 153045 views

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

sheremetyevo airport in russia unexpectedly shut down at night

sheremetyevo airport in russia unexpectedly shut down at night

February 28, 02:05 AM • 109799 views
General Staff updates data: how many invaders were destroyed by the Armed Forces on February 28

General Staff updates data: how many invaders were destroyed by the Armed Forces on February 28

February 28, 05:35 AM • 85530 views
Weather in Ukraine on February 28: where to expect rain and sub-zero temperatures

Weather in Ukraine on February 28: where to expect rain and sub-zero temperatures

February 28, 05:48 AM • 52494 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: "It's inevitable after Trump's re-election"

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

09:03 AM • 80404 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

09:59 AM • 39189 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

09:20 AM • 105168 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

06:23 AM • 116992 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 153044 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 143727 views
Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention

Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention
February 27, 09:18 AM • 176077 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

09:59 AM • 39189 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: "It's inevitable after Trump's re-election"

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

09:03 AM • 80404 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 134136 views
Channing Tatum's canceled movie Gambit was supposed to be a romantic comedy: the contender for the main role told the details

Channing Tatum's canceled movie Gambit was supposed to be a romantic comedy: the contender for the main role told the details

February 26, 03:18 PM • 136040 views
Ryan Reynolds spotted in New York amid the scandal with the movie "Leave Me If You Love Me"

Ryan Reynolds spotted in New York amid the scandal with the movie “Leave Me If You Love Me”

February 26, 08:37 AM • 164312 views
Drone Attack: What Happened at Night in the Regions of the russian federation and the Occupied Territories

Drone Attack: What Happened at Night in the Regions of the russian federation and the Occupied Territories

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 34031 views

At night, drone attacks were recorded in several regions of russia, including the krasnodar Territory and rostov Region. According to the aggressor, more than 50 drones were shot down, while the actual number may exceed 60 units.

Last night, active hostilities related to attacks by unmanned aerial vehicles were recorded in several regions of the aggressor. This was reported by the advisor to the mayor of Mariupol Petro Andriushchenko, UNN reports.

Details

According to reports, at least five powerful explosions occurred in Slavyansk-on-Kuban, Krasnodar region, in the city near the slavyansk oil refinery. Fires and destruction have been reported, but information about direct hits to the refinery's facilities needs to be clarified. Preliminary reports indicate that the refinery was not hit.

Air defense systems were operating in the city of sochi. Official sources in the krasnodar region reported the destruction of two drones. There was no information on possible damage or casualties.

Active air defense activities were observed in the north and south of rostov region. According to official reports, four drones were shot down. There is no information yet on the possible consequences on the ground.

A number of explosions were recorded in the temporarily occupied territories of Zaporizhzhia region. Preliminary information was received about the destruction of the location of enemy troops. Official reports of the invaders do not confirm this information.

The aggressor's Ministry of Defense announced the destruction of 50 drones overnight. In particular, 41 drones were shot down over the Belgorod region, and five more over the voronezh region. The official report does not contain information on attacks in the krasnodar region and the temporarily occupied territories, which may indicate that the actual number of drones involved exceeds 60.

Explosions in russia: drone attacks on oil refineries10.02.25, 02:42 • 84886 views

Julia Kotwicka

Julia Kotwicka

WarNews of the World
zaporizhzhia-oblastZaporizhzhia Oblast
mariupolMariupol
bezpilotnyi-litalnyi-aparatUnmanned aerial vehicle

Contact us about advertising