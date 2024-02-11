Drone attack: two police officers injured in Kherson region

In Beryslav district of Kherson region, the enemy attacked police officers with an FPV attack drone yesterday. As a result, two law enforcement officers were lightly injured and taken to hospital.

This was reported by UNN with reference to the National Police of Ukraine.

As a result of the daytime shelling of Tokarivka by the Russian military, a 43-year-old local resident was wounded and taken to hospital in serious condition. Other localities in Bilozersk district also came under hostile fire. A private house was damaged by an enemy shell in Kizomys, and a car was damaged in Shyroka Balka by a drone fall - the message says.

It is reported that the occupants shelled garage cooperatives in the Korabelny district. As a result of the hits, fires broke out, vehicles and garage premises were damaged.

The central part of Kherson, Dniprovsky district, Antonivka, Sadove and Inzhenerne were also under fire.

In Beryslav district, the enemy attacked police officers with an FPV attack drone. As a result, two law enforcement officers sustained minor injuries and were taken to hospital. The occupants sent four aerial bombs to Chervonyi Mayak. As a result of the explosions, one private house was destroyed and six more were damaged - Police report.

In total, over the past day, Kherson police investigators opened 15 criminal proceedings over war crimes committed by the Russian army. Necessary investigative actions are currently being taken to properly document and investigate the crimes.

Over the past 24 hours, Russians fired 201 shells at Kherson region, killing one person and wounding another during the shelling of Kherson city.