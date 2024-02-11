Drone attack: two police officers injured in Kherson region

ukenru
Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
04:30 AM • 46365 views

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 113489 views

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 119641 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 161922 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 163719 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 264660 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 176359 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 166726 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148551 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 235380 views

Popular news
Zelenskiy and Starmer discuss strategic partnership and sign important defense loan for Ukraine

March 1, 09:14 PM • 89706 views
Macron holds urgent talks with Zelensky and Trump after incident in the US

March 1, 10:11 PM • 71179 views
New IAEA mission arrives at ZNPP after a month-long delay due to hostilities

March 1, 10:30 PM • 48651 views
Mass protests in Serbia: thousands of people take to the streets over train station tragedy

March 2, 12:27 AM • 84004 views
Trump changes US language policy: what does the new English executive order mean

01:39 AM • 42813 views
Publications
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 264660 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 235380 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 220884 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 246369 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 232691 views
UNN Lite
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM • 113489 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 94315 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 98057 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 116302 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 117022 views
Actual
Drone attack: two police officers injured in Kherson region

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 43205 views

Two policemen were injured as a result of an enemy drone attack in Beryslav district of Kherson region.

 In Beryslav district of Kherson region, the enemy attacked police officers with an FPV attack drone yesterday. As a result, two law enforcement officers were lightly injured and taken to hospital.

This was reported by UNN with reference to the National Police of Ukraine.

As a result of the daytime shelling of Tokarivka by the Russian military, a 43-year-old local resident was wounded and taken to hospital in serious condition. Other localities in Bilozersk district also came under hostile fire. A private house was damaged by an enemy shell in Kizomys, and a car was damaged in Shyroka Balka by a drone fall

- the message says. 

It is reported that the occupants shelled garage cooperatives in the Korabelny district. As a result of the hits, fires broke out, vehicles and garage premises were damaged.

The central part of Kherson, Dniprovsky district, Antonivka, Sadove and Inzhenerne were also under fire.

In Beryslav district, the enemy attacked police officers with an FPV attack drone. As a result, two law enforcement officers sustained minor injuries and were taken to hospital. The occupants sent four aerial bombs to Chervonyi Mayak. As a result of the explosions, one private house was destroyed and six more were damaged

- Police report. 

In total, over the past day, Kherson police investigators opened 15 criminal proceedings over war crimes committed by the Russian army. Necessary investigative actions are currently being taken to properly document and investigate the crimes.

Addendum Addendum

Over the past 24 hours, Russians fired 201 shells at Kherson region, killing one person and wounding another during the shelling of Kherson city. 

Anna Murashko

Anna Murashko

WarCrimes and emergencies
beryslavBeryslav
khersonKherson

