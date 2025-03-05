Drone attack: strike UAVs recorded over Ukraine
Kyiv • UNN
The Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reports an attack by enemy kamikaze drones on several regions of Ukraine. UAV movement has been recorded in Chernihiv, Sumy, Poltava, and Dnipropetrovsk regions.
Ukraine is under attack from enemy drones. This is reported by the Air Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, as conveyed by UNN.
Details
According to the information, the enemy is currently using kamikaze drones, changing their flight routes and trying to bypass the air defense system.
As a result, an air strike threat has been declared in Chernihiv region. Residents are advised to stay in shelters, as air defense may be active.
Movement of UAVs from Sumy region towards the area has also been recorded.
In Poltava region, movement of enemy drones towards Lubny has also been observed, while in Dnipropetrovsk region, drones are directed southeast.
We emphasize that the population is advised to follow safety rules, not to ignore air raid signals, and to remain in shelters until the threat is over.
The Air Force warns of the movement of enemy drones over Ukraine04.03.25, 22:09 • 30591 view