Drone attack on Zaporizhzhia: a high-rise building on fire and evacuation of residents

In Zaporizhzhia, an attack by an enemy unmanned aerial vehicle severely damaged a high-rise building, leading to a fire. This was reported by the State Emergency Service of Ukraine, UNN reports.

Details

An 82-year-old woman was also injured in the shelling and was urgently hospitalized.

In addition, the strike damaged not only the building itself but also the adjacent structures. The fire spread to the garage and the open area.

Rescuers and emergency services arrived at the scene and helped 43 people, including four children.

Work to eliminate the consequences of the attack is ongoing.

Recall

Enemy troops attacked Zaporizhzhia with Shahed kamikaze drones on February 27 in the evening.

