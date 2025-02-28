Drone attack on Zaporizhzhia: a high-rise building on fire and evacuation of residents
Kyiv • UNN
In Zaporizhzhia, a multi-story building was damaged and a fire broke out as a result of a kamikaze drone attack by Shahed. An 82-year-old woman was injured, and 43 people, including four children, were evacuated.
In Zaporizhzhia, an attack by an enemy unmanned aerial vehicle severely damaged a high-rise building, leading to a fire. This was reported by the State Emergency Service of Ukraine, UNN reports.
Details
An 82-year-old woman was also injured in the shelling and was urgently hospitalized.
In addition, the strike damaged not only the building itself but also the adjacent structures. The fire spread to the garage and the open area.
Rescuers and emergency services arrived at the scene and helped 43 people, including four children.
Work to eliminate the consequences of the attack is ongoing.
Recall
Enemy troops attacked Zaporizhzhia with Shahed kamikaze drones on February 27 in the evening.
