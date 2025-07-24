Drone attack on Russian Sochi: explosions and fires, airport restricted operations

In the city of Sochi (Krasnodar Krai, Russia) on the night of Thursday, July 24, several explosions occurred. This was reported by UNN with reference to local public pages.

Details

It is noted that one of the explosions occurred in the area of an oil depot. In addition, temporary restrictions have been introduced at Sochi airport.

A "Drone Danger" has been declared on the territory of the krai. There is a threat of unmanned aerial vehicles falling - reported the local Ministry of Emergency Situations.

Meanwhile, explosions were also heard in the villages of Sirius and Adler, neighboring Sochi. Local residents report a fire in one of the hotels.

Recall

On July 7, Ukrainian long-range drones of the Main Intelligence Directorate hit the Ilsky Oil Refinery named after A. Shamara in Krasnodar Krai. As a result of the attack, one of the technological workshops of the enterprise was hit.

