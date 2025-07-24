Drone attack on Russian Sochi: explosions and fires, airport restricted operations

$41.770.05
"The state will not interfere with those who work honestly": the government approved a moratorium on business inspections
08:24 PM • 6382 views
"The state will not interfere with those who work honestly": the government approved a moratorium on business inspections
08:09 PM • 17014 views
Pentagon and US State Department approved the sale of military aid to Ukraine for $322 million
08:05 PM • 13632 views
The youngest is 27 years old, the oldest is 66 years old. Some were in captivity for over 3 years: details of the release of Ukrainian defenders from captivity
07:49 PM • 13806 views
Over 1.2 thousand people will take part in the exchange between Ukraine and Russia – Umerov
July 23, 04:26 PM • 46915 views
All norms for the independence of anti-corruption institutions will be in place: Zelenskyy will propose a bill to the Rada that will "ensure the strength of the law enforcement system"
Exclusive
July 23, 04:25 PM • 84935 views
Mirage-2000: incident without casualties and system strength test - Ukrainian aviation operates smoothly
Exclusive
July 23, 12:48 PM • 56944 views
Civil servant under investigation: why Zima's case is a reputational risk for the National Bank
Exclusive
July 23, 12:21 PM • 85892 views
Mykhailo Pinkevych – retired Captain 1st Rank on the formation of the Ukrainian Navy and the first NATO missions in Ukraine
Exclusive
July 23, 10:37 AM • 176910 views
Business Preservation Tool: Lawyers on the Benefits of Preventive Restructuring for Companies and Banks
July 23, 09:26 AM • 150218 views
"We agreed that everyone will work exclusively constructively": Zelenskyy gathered heads of law enforcement and anti-corruption agencies
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

We are ready for law enforcement: Klymenko on security measures during protests
Hungary to prosecute man fighting in Ukrainian army against Russia
A short preparatory meeting between Umerov, Medinsky, and the host party took place in Istanbul
Negotiations between Ukrainian and Russian delegations began in Istanbul
The Cabinet of Ministers has again received documents regarding the appointment of Tsyvinsky to the post of director of the BEB
Mirage-2000: incident without casualties and system strength test - Ukrainian aviation operates smoothly
Exclusive
July 23, 04:25 PM • 84935 views
Business Preservation Tool: Lawyers on the Benefits of Preventive Restructuring for Companies and Banks
Exclusive
July 23, 10:37 AM • 176910 views
Third round of negotiations in Istanbul: what are the main goals and what to expect
Zodiac sign Leo: characteristics of the brightest fire sign
Amendments to Defence City: a chance to restore critically needed support for Ukrainian aviation
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Rustem Umerov
Sergiy Kyslytsya
Hakan Fidan
Yulia Svyrydenko
Ukraine
Turkey
Istanbul
United States
France
Bruce Willis cannot speak, read, or walk due to deteriorating condition - Media
Investigation against Kneecap regarding Glastonbury performance closed
Five TV series about magical adventures: what to watch this weekend
First tickets for Nolan's "Odyssey" sold out - a year before the premiere
"Kiss Cam" exposed IT giant CEO's office romance at Coldplay concert
MIM-23 Hawk
M2 Bradley
Forbes
Dassault Mirage 2000
Mikoyan MiG-29

Drone attack on Russian Sochi: explosions and fires, airport restricted operations

Kyiv • UNN

 • 84 views

Explosions were heard in Sochi overnight, one of them near an oil depot. Airport restrictions have been introduced, and a drone threat has been declared.

Drone attack on Russian Sochi: explosions and fires, airport restricted operations

In the city of Sochi (Krasnodar Krai, Russia) on the night of Thursday, July 24, several explosions occurred. This was reported by UNN with reference to local public pages.

Details

It is noted that one of the explosions occurred in the area of an oil depot. In addition, temporary restrictions have been introduced at Sochi airport.

A "Drone Danger" has been declared on the territory of the krai. There is a threat of unmanned aerial vehicles falling

- reported the local Ministry of Emergency Situations.

Meanwhile, explosions were also heard in the villages of Sirius and Adler, neighboring Sochi. Local residents report a fire in one of the hotels.

Recall

On July 7, Ukrainian long-range drones of the Main Intelligence Directorate hit the Ilsky Oil Refinery named after A. Shamara in Krasnodar Krai. As a result of the attack, one of the technological workshops of the enterprise was hit.

In Russia, reports of an attack on an oil depot in the Krasnodar Territory19.03.25, 03:54 • 16953 views

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

