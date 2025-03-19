In Russia, reports of an attack on an oil depot in the Krasnodar Territory
Kyiv • UNN
Russian Telegram channels report a drone attack on the city of Kropotkin. UAVs allegedly attacked the local oil depot, at least 3 explosions were heard, there is a fire.
On the night of March 19, drones attacked the city of Kropotkin in the Krasnodar Territory of the Russian Federation. This is reported by Russian Telegram channels, informs UNN.
Details
It is noted that UAVs attacked the local oil depot.
There were at least 3 explosions. At the site of the wreckage on the territory of the enterprise, a fire - parts of a downed drone are burning.
At the same time, there are no reports of a fire at the refinery itself, nor information from official sources in the Russian Federation yet.
Let us remind
The night before, in the Russian Federation, a fuel and energy facility was attacked in the Astrakhan region. A fire was recorded, there is a victim. The Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation reported that 22 drones were shot down over various regions.
A powerful explosion occurred in a residential building in the Krasnodar Krai of Russia, there are injured05.03.25, 02:32 • 21853 views