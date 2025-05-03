$41.590.12
Zelenskyy ordered to speed up the creation of Ukrainian ballistics
06:22 PM • 11233 views

Zelenskyy ordered to speed up the creation of Ukrainian ballistics

06:05 PM • 20950 views

The Cabinet of Ministers has registered in the Rada a draft law necessary for the implementation of the mineral agreement with the USA: what it envisages

May 2, 05:00 PM • 22277 views

Five mini-series that are impossible to tear yourself away from: what to watch on the weekend

Exclusive
May 2, 11:48 AM • 37697 views

Compensation for destroyed or damaged housing: who is eligible, what documents are required, and how to receive payment

Exclusive
May 2, 10:55 AM • 58656 views

Smuggling in the electronics market: expert explained why the key problem is in logistics

Exclusive
May 2, 10:48 AM • 72842 views

When the land no longer feeds: what awaits state agricultural enterprises after the alienation of resources

May 2, 08:28 AM • 44563 views

MP announced the date of ratification of the Ukraine-US minerals deal

May 2, 05:30 AM • 51540 views

EU is preparing the 17th package of sanctions against Russia, Putin is the only obstacle to peace - French Minister

Exclusive
May 1, 02:27 PM • 80293 views

"Gray" import of electronics destroys legal business - lawyer about schemes in the market

May 1, 12:24 PM • 148128 views

Arestovych, Oleshko, and Bondarenko: Zelenskyy enacted new NSDC sanctions

Drone attack on Kharkiv: consequences of enemy strikes

Kyiv • UNN

 • 774 views

As a result of the drone attack in Kharkiv on May 2, houses and civilian infrastructure were damaged in four districts. 46 people were injured, including a child, and fires broke out.

Drone attack on Kharkiv: consequences of enemy strikes

Head of the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration Oleh Syniehubov reported on the consequences of the enemy shelling of Kharkiv with drones on May 2. This is reported by UNN.

Details

According to him, the Slobidsky, Saltivsky, Kyivsky and Osnovyansky districts were under attack.

Fires broke out. Residential buildings, civil infrastructure, and cars were damaged

- Syniehubov stated.

He noted that 8 victims are currently in hospitals in the city in a state of moderate severity. Employees of the State Emergency Service, despite the possibility of repeated shelling, are promptly eliminating the consequences of the massive attack, and doctors are "tirelessly working, providing highly qualified assistance to the wounded."

We will remind

As a result of the massive drone attack on Kharkiv, 46 people were injured, including an 11-year-old child. Fires were recorded in several districts of the city.

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy emphasized that there were "no and could not be" any military targets during the enemy attack on Kharkiv.

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

War
Oleh Syniehubov
Kharkiv
