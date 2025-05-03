Drone attack on Kharkiv: consequences of enemy strikes

Head of the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration Oleh Syniehubov reported on the consequences of the enemy shelling of Kharkiv with drones on May 2. This is reported by UNN.

Details

According to him, the Slobidsky, Saltivsky, Kyivsky and Osnovyansky districts were under attack.

Fires broke out. Residential buildings, civil infrastructure, and cars were damaged - Syniehubov stated.

He noted that 8 victims are currently in hospitals in the city in a state of moderate severity. Employees of the State Emergency Service, despite the possibility of repeated shelling, are promptly eliminating the consequences of the massive attack, and doctors are "tirelessly working, providing highly qualified assistance to the wounded."

We will remind

As a result of the massive drone attack on Kharkiv, 46 people were injured, including an 11-year-old child. Fires were recorded in several districts of the city.

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy emphasized that there were "no and could not be" any military targets during the enemy attack on Kharkiv.

