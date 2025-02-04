Drone attack in Sumy region: rescuers extinguish fire, no casualties

In Sumy region, firefighters extinguished a fire that broke out as a result of another attack by the occupiers. This was reported by the State Emergency Service of Ukraine, UNN reports.

According to the information, a fire broke out on the territory of one of the dacha cooperatives in Sumy community as a result of the downing of an enemy UAV.

Fortunately, there were no civilian casualties or injuries. However, this terrorist attack destroyed one house and damaged 4 others.

The Sumy Regional Military Administration stated that the invaders had attacked the region twice at night. As a result, after the second enemy drone crashed on the territory of Buryn community, an explosive wave damaged more than 30 windows in residential buildings and more than 20 in an educational institution.

Fortunately, there were no losses here either.

