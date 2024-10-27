Driver threatens patrol policemen with grenade in Lviv region
Kyiv • UNN
In Lviv region, a drunken truck driver threatened patrol policemen with a grenade. He faces up to two years in prison.
A drunk driver threatened Lviv patrol policemen with a grenade-like object . This is stated in the report of the Patrol Police of Lviv region, reports UNN.
"At about 3 a.m. on the M-06 Kyiv - Chop highway, a citizen reported that she had witnessed dangerous truck maneuvers that created emergency situations.
The police caught up with the vehicle near Didyliv in Lviv region and found signs of alcohol intoxication in the 34-year-old driver. The Drager device showed 1.73 ppm. A report was drawn up against the driver under Part 1 of Article 130 of the Code of Administrative Offenses," the patrol police said.
However, after being notified of his suspension from driving and confiscation of his driver's license, the man opened the door of the official car, threatening him with a grenade, and demanded the return of the documents.
"The patrol policemen seized the moment, ran out of the car and ordered him to put the item on the ground. Later, the man put the receipt back in, after which he was detained.
An investigative team was called to the scene.
Preliminarily, the grenade turned out to be a training grenade, but it was sent for examination," the statement said.
Criminal proceedings have been initiated under Part 2 of Article 342 (Resistance to a law enforcement officer while performing his or her official duties) of the Criminal Code of Ukraine. The article provides for imprisonment for up to two years.
