Driver killed in Kharkiv road accident, three passengers hospitalized

In Kharkiv, the police opened criminal proceedings regarding a fatal accident in the city's Kyivskyi district. The road accident occurred on September 13, around 10:50 PM, on Tyurinska Street, writes UNN with reference to the Kharkiv Oblast police.

Details

The driver of a Renault car lost control, drove off the roadway, and crashed into a concrete pole. As a result of the collision, the 36-year-old driver died. Three passengers, aged 19, 23, and 28, were taken to a medical facility with injuries of varying severity.

Investigators have opened criminal proceedings under Part 2 of Article 286 (violation of road safety rules or vehicle operation by persons driving vehicles) of the Criminal Code of Ukraine. The pre-trial investigation is ongoing.

Addition

In Kyiv, a drunk female driver hit a servicewoman and fled the scene of the accident.

According to preliminary information, the female driver of a Volkswagen, moving in the first lane of the road, ignored a red traffic light and hit a female pedestrian, a 23-year-old servicewoman, who was crossing the road on a green traffic light within a pedestrian crossing.

After the incident, the 44-year-old driver left the scene, but law enforcement officers soon found and detained her in accordance with Article 208 of the Criminal Procedure Code of Ukraine.