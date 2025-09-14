$41.310.00
GRU drones attacked a leading military chemical production facility in Russia's Perm Krai
09:08 AM • 11708 views
General Staff confirms damage to key Russian oil refinery
Exclusive
September 13, 02:03 PM • 43433 views
Cat killing near a supermarket outside Kyiv: police requested video camera footage
Exclusive
September 13, 10:21 AM • 78684 views
Contract killing prevented in Sumy region
September 12, 07:25 PM • 66125 views
No worse than Patriot: Zelenskyy compared Kellogg to air defense
September 12, 05:47 PM • 75088 views
Defense Forces completely thwarted the offensive operation on Sumy - Zelenskyy
September 12, 05:37 PM • 41046 views
NATO launches Operation "Eastern Sentinel" in response to Russian drone attack on Poland
September 12, 02:30 PM • 73199 views
Feast of the Exaltation of the Holy Cross on September 14: what not to do on this day
September 12, 02:01 PM • 67726 views
5 thrilling adventure series: what to watch this weekend
Exclusive
September 12, 11:55 AM • 39563 views
In Ukraine, the compensation mechanism for IDPs within the eOselia program has started: MP Shuliak told what will change
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Driver killed in Kharkiv road accident, three passengers hospitalized

Kyiv • UNN

 • 458 views

Police have opened a criminal investigation into the fatal accident on September 13 on Tyurinska Street. The Renault driver died after crashing into a pole, and three passengers were injured.

Driver killed in Kharkiv road accident, three passengers hospitalized

In Kharkiv, the police opened criminal proceedings regarding a fatal accident in the city's Kyivskyi district. The road accident occurred on September 13, around 10:50 PM, on Tyurinska Street, writes UNN with reference to the Kharkiv Oblast police.

Details

The driver of a Renault car lost control, drove off the roadway, and crashed into a concrete pole. As a result of the collision, the 36-year-old driver died. Three passengers, aged 19, 23, and 28, were taken to a medical facility with injuries of varying severity.

Investigators have opened criminal proceedings under Part 2 of Article 286 (violation of road safety rules or vehicle operation by persons driving vehicles) of the Criminal Code of Ukraine. The pre-trial investigation is ongoing.

Addition

In Kyiv, a drunk female driver hit a servicewoman and fled the scene of the accident.

According to preliminary information, the female driver of a Volkswagen, moving in the first lane of the road, ignored a red traffic light and hit a female pedestrian, a 23-year-old servicewoman, who was crossing the road on a green traffic light within a pedestrian crossing.

After the incident, the 44-year-old driver left the scene, but law enforcement officers soon found and detained her in accordance with Article 208 of the Criminal Procedure Code of Ukraine.

Pavlo Zinchenko

