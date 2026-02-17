Driscoll and Hrynkevych to join Ukraine-US-Russia talks in Geneva - CNN

U.S. Army Secretary Dan Driscoll and U.S. European Command Commander and NATO SACEUR, U.S. General Alex Grinkevich are in Geneva for Ukraine-U.S.-Russia talks, CNN journalist Haley Britzky reported on X, citing sources, writes UNN.

Sources report that Army Secretary Dan Driscoll and General Alex Grinkevich are in Geneva with the U.S. delegation for talks between Ukraine and Russia. - the CNN journalist stated.

"Secretary Driscoll, as part of a team led by Special Envoy Witkoff and Mr. Kushner, arrived in Geneva today to participate in trilateral talks on ending the war in Ukraine," a U.S. government official said. "We remain optimistic and look forward to resolving the conflict."

