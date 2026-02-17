$43.170.07
Exclusive
09:48 AM • 266 views
The effect of aphrodisiacs on libido - myth or science?
Exclusive
08:25 AM • 4674 views
Two months in custody or record bail - what will the SAPO petition for in the case of the former Minister of EnergyPhoto
04:30 AM • 20108 views
A large-scale missile attack on Ukraine caused an alarm throughout the country and the activation of air defense forces
February 16, 05:19 PM • 31364 views
Zelenskyy imposed sanctions against 10 Russian athletes who support aggression against Ukraine
Exclusive
February 16, 04:45 PM • 40987 views
The US softens its tone, Europe finally arms itself, and Ukraine remains in focus - results of the Munich Conference
February 16, 02:18 PM • 33519 views
Number of road accidents in Ukraine doubled in 5 hours amid bad weather, reaching 785 casesPhoto
Exclusive
February 16, 01:44 PM • 51375 views
What will happen to Kyiv if Russia strikes the Bortnychi Aeration StationPhoto
Exclusive
February 16, 12:57 PM • 32980 views
World, Technology, and Politics Reboot - February 17 Solar Eclipse in Aquarius
Exclusive
February 16, 11:42 AM • 59519 views
"Judges feel when a case is fabricated": ex-judge Sytnikov spoke about pressure on business and the reaction of the servants of Themis
February 16, 09:37 AM • 27589 views
Zelenskyy: Putin cannot be stopped with kisses or flowers, my advice to everyone is - don't do it
What will happen to Kyiv if Russia strikes the Bortnychi Aeration StationPhoto
Exclusive
February 16, 01:44 PM • 51375 views
"Judges feel when a case is fabricated": ex-judge Sytnikov spoke about pressure on business and the reaction of the servants of Themis
Exclusive
February 16, 11:42 AM • 59519 views
Influenza A in Ukraine: what is dangerous for children and adults, how to recognize and avoid complicationsPhoto
Exclusive
February 15, 02:11 PM • 90818 views
Driscoll and Hrynkevych to join Ukraine-US-Russia talks in Geneva - CNN

Kyiv • UNN

 • 834 views

US Army Secretary Dan Driscoll and General Alex Hrynkevych are in Geneva for talks between Ukraine, the US, and Russia. They arrived as part of the American delegation to discuss an end to the war in Ukraine.

Driscoll and Hrynkevych to join Ukraine-US-Russia talks in Geneva - CNN

U.S. Army Secretary Dan Driscoll and U.S. European Command Commander and NATO SACEUR, U.S. General Alex Grinkevich are in Geneva for Ukraine-U.S.-Russia talks, CNN journalist Haley Britzky reported on X, citing sources, writes UNN.

Sources report that Army Secretary Dan Driscoll and General Alex Grinkevich are in Geneva with the U.S. delegation for talks between Ukraine and Russia.

- the CNN journalist stated.

"Secretary Driscoll, as part of a team led by Special Envoy Witkoff and Mr. Kushner, arrived in Geneva today to participate in trilateral talks on ending the war in Ukraine," a U.S. government official said. "We remain optimistic and look forward to resolving the conflict."

Ukraine-US-Russia talks in Geneva scheduled for afternoon - CNN17.02.26, 10:41 • 1448 views

Julia Shramko

PoliticsNews of the World
War in Ukraine
Geneva
NATO
United States
Ukraine