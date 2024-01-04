Draft law on mobilization raises many questions - Deputy Head of the relevant committee

The draft law on mobilization really has a lot of questions. It contains both positive and repressive provisions. This was announced by the Deputy Chairman of the Verkhovna Rada Committee on National Security, Defense and Intelligence Yehor Chernev during a telethon, according to a correspondent of UNN.

Indeed, there are many questions about this draft law, which contains positive provisions, such as demobilization after 36 months, or demobilization of conscripts, or those who returned from captivity and surrendered involuntarily, etc. But there are also debatable norms that are more repressive. We want to hear from those who drafted this bill, what is their justification, and then we will decide - Chernev said.

According to him, the draft law may have three options.

"Either it goes to the floor as it is, which is unlikely, or we finalize it on the basis of the committee and then submit it to the floor already finalized, taking into account all the questions that exist to it. Or we return the submission to the subject for revision," Chernev said.

Addendum

The relevant parliamentary committee has started today consideration of the new draft law on mobilization, the discussion will last for several days.

MP, Deputy Chair of the Verkhovna Rada Committee on Humanitarian and Information Policy Yevhenia Kravchuk reported that the draft law on mobilization submitted to the Verkhovna Rada by the Cabinet of Ministers would not be voted on in its original form. Parliamentarians plan to start working on a compromise version of the draft law.