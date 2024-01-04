Draft law on mobilization raises many questions - Deputy Head of the relevant committee

ukenru
Exclusive
What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts
11:46 AM • 51015 views

What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts

Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
March 2, 04:30 AM • 107086 views

Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 135801 views

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 134723 views

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 174629 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 171021 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 280264 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 178144 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 167134 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148797 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Popular news
Lithuania invests 20 million euros in Ukrainian defense industry

Lithuania invests 20 million euros in Ukrainian defense industry

March 2, 04:32 AM • 102319 views
Russia has deployed ships with 26 “Kalibr” in the Mediterranean Sea - what is known

Russia has deployed ships with 26 “Kalibr” in the Mediterranean Sea - what is known

March 2, 04:43 AM • 102020 views
Guerrillas destroy Russian military equipment despite patrols

Guerrillas destroy Russian military equipment despite patrols

March 2, 05:19 AM • 103995 views
Britain publishes details of the summit on Ukraine scheduled for today

Britain publishes details of the summit on Ukraine scheduled for today

March 2, 05:34 AM • 68308 views
Night drone strike in Khmelnytskyi: what is known about the consequences of the attack

Night drone strike in Khmelnytskyi: what is known about the consequences of the attack

March 2, 07:01 AM • 40549 views
Publications
What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts

What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts
Exclusive

11:46 AM • 51022 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 280264 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 248268 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 233430 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 258800 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Actual places
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Harrison Ford will miss the Oscars due to an unexpected illness: who will replace him

Harrison Ford will miss the Oscars due to an unexpected illness: who will replace him

10:40 AM • 30020 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM • 135801 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 105661 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 105685 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 121848 views
Actual
Draft law on mobilization raises many questions - Deputy Head of the relevant committee

Draft law on mobilization raises many questions - Deputy Head of the relevant committee

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 28070 views

Deputy Chairman Yehor Chernev says that the draft law on mobilization has both positive and controversial aspects and needs further justification and possible revision.

The draft law on mobilization really has a lot of questions. It contains both positive and repressive provisions. This was announced by the Deputy Chairman of the Verkhovna Rada Committee on National Security, Defense and Intelligence Yehor Chernev during a telethon, according to a correspondent of UNN. 

Indeed, there are many questions about this draft law, which contains positive provisions, such as demobilization after 36 months, or demobilization of conscripts, or those who returned from captivity and surrendered involuntarily, etc. But there are also debatable norms that are more repressive. We want to hear from those who drafted this bill, what is their justification, and then we will decide

- Chernev said. 

According to him, the draft law may have three options. 

"Either it goes to the floor as it is, which is unlikely, or we finalize it on the basis of the committee and then submit it to the floor already finalized, taking into account all the questions that exist to it. Or we return the submission to the subject for revision," Chernev said. 

Addendum

The relevant parliamentary committee has started today consideration of the new draft law on mobilization, the discussion will last for several days. 

MP, Deputy Chair of the Verkhovna Rada Committee on Humanitarian and Information Policy Yevhenia Kravchuk reported that the draft law on mobilization submitted to the Verkhovna Rada by the Cabinet of Ministers would not be voted on in its original form. Parliamentarians plan to start working on a compromise version of the draft law.

Anna Murashko

Anna Murashko

Politics

Contact us about advertising