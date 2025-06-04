DPSU colonel tried to bribe the head of the military medical commission to avoid the front: he was detained

Employees of the State Bureau of Investigation exposed a colonel of the State Border Guard Service for offering a bribe to the head of the military medical commission of one of the medical institutions of the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine. This is reported by UNN with reference to the SBI.

Details

According to the investigation, the commander of one of the military units, through an intermediary nurse, transferred 2,000 US dollars to the head of the Military Medical Commission for passing the commission without his participation. He asked to find a mild illness in him that would allow him not to be transferred to the combat zone.

The colonel of the State Border Guard Service has been notified of suspicion of transferring illegal benefits to an official so that she, using her official position, would do something in his interests (Part 3 of Article 369 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine). The nurse was also notified of suspicion of aiding and abetting the provision of unlawful benefits (Part 5 of Article 27, Part 3 of Article 369 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).

If their guilt is proven in court, they face up to 8 years of imprisonment.

