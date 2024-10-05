DPRK supplies half of the shells used by Russia in the war in Ukraine - The Times

Half of the shells used by Russia are supplied by North Korea. This is about three million rounds of ammunition per year. This is reported by The Times with reference to Western intelligence data, UNN reports.

Details

It is noted that after Putin's visit to Pyongyang, Russia became much more dependent on supplies from North Korea. Although some of the provided shells may be defective, their large number provides Russia with stable support at the front.

The intelligence notes that despite these supplies, Russia is suffering significant losses, in particular, 1,200 troops per day, 480 of whom were killed in the battle for Pokrovsk alone. In addition, according to estimates, Russia is unable to simultaneously capture Pokrovsk and push Ukrainian forces out of the Kursk region without additional mobilization, which it has not yet decided to do.

The source also added that there are no signs that Putin is backing down from his goal of conquering Ukraine, and negotiations are unlikely in the near future.

US concerned about increased military cooperation between Russia and DPRK - State Department