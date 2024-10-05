ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

DPRK supplies half of the shells used by Russia in the war in Ukraine - The Times

DPRK supplies half of the shells used by Russia in the war in Ukraine - The Times

According to Western intelligence, North Korea supplies Russia with about 3 million shells a year. This provides stable support at the front, but Russia still suffers significant losses.

Half of the shells used by Russia are supplied by North Korea. This is about three million rounds of ammunition per year. This is reported by The Times with reference to Western intelligence data, UNN reports.

Details

It is noted that after Putin's visit to Pyongyang, Russia became much more dependent on supplies from North Korea. Although some of the provided shells may be defective, their large number provides Russia with stable support at the front.

The intelligence notes that despite these supplies, Russia is suffering significant losses, in particular, 1,200 troops per day, 480 of whom were killed in the battle for Pokrovsk alone. In addition, according to estimates, Russia is unable to simultaneously capture Pokrovsk and push Ukrainian forces out of the Kursk region without additional mobilization, which it has not yet decided to do.

The source also added that there are no signs that Putin is backing down from his goal of conquering Ukraine, and negotiations are unlikely in the near future.

Olga Rozgon

Olga Rozgon

WarPolitics
the-timesThe Times
united-states-department-of-stateUnited States Department of State
pyongyangPyongyang
north-koreaNorth Korea
ukraineUkraine

