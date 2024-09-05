DPRK launches hundreds of balloons with garbage to South Korea

According to the South Korean General Staff, its northern neighbors sent about 420 balloons with garbage across the border on the evening of September 4. More such balloons were spotted the next morning, UNN reports with reference to DW.

According to the General Staff, about 20 garbage balloons landed in the northwestern province of Gyeonggi-do and in the capital Seoul. The bags attached to the balloons contained "mostly paper and plastic waste.

According to the newspaper, since May 2024, North Korea has already sent more than 3,800 balloons with garbage to South Korea. According to its own statements, Pyongyang is reacting to balloons with propaganda materials and criticism of the DPRK government launched by South Korean activists. The garbage attack comes amid increasingly deteriorating relations between the two countries, with the DPRK recently announcing the deployment of 250 ballistic missile launchers on its southern border.

