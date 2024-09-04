ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 123008 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 126623 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 207269 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 158153 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 155515 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 144041 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 202947 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112543 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 191144 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 105166 views

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Kim Jong-un executes dozens of officials after deadly floods - media outlet

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 22167 views

North Korea executed 20-30 regional officials after devastating flooding in July. Kim Jong-un promised to punish those who neglected their duties, resulting in numerous casualties.

North Korea executed several government officials after extensive flooding in late July killed thousands of people in the northern region of the country. This is reported by Bloomberg with reference to TV Chosun, reports UNN.

Details

About 20 to 30 regional government officials in the flood-hit area were shot dead last month, TV Chosun reported, citing an unnamed South Korean government official. The devastating floods may have killed up to several thousand people in the worst-hit area in Chagang province, the cable reported.

South Korea's National Intelligence Service is closely monitoring the situation after receiving intelligence related to the events, an intelligence agency spokesman said by telephone without going into details. South Korea's Unification Ministry, which is responsible for relations with North Korea, declined to comment.

Kim Jong Un told an extraordinary party meeting in late July that he would severely punish those who had “seriously neglected” their duties and were therefore responsible for the casualties. North Korea's propaganda apparatus circulated photos of Kim overseeing rescue efforts after the disaster, but did not report any deaths.

The downpours damaged about 4,100 homes, flooded roads and railroad tracks and destroyed about 3,000 hectares (7,410 acres) of farmland in the city of Sinyiju, a commercial center linked to China by a bridge, and nearby Uiju county, North Korean state media reported. About 5,000 people were rescued, the official Korean Central News Agency said.

The flood damage was more extensive further north in Chagang province, which borders China and is home to the upper and middle reaches of the Yalujiang River, known as the Amnok River in Korea, according to TV Chosun. Some bodies were found during soil clearing work after water levels subsided, South Korean media reported.

Antonina Tumanova

Antonina Tumanova

News of the World

