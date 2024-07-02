DPRK launches a new type of missile
Kyiv • UNN
North Korea has tested a new tactical ballistic missile, the Hwasongpho-11Da-4.5, designed to carry an ultra-large 4.5-ton warhead with a range of 90-500 km.
On July 1, the DPRK test-fired a new tactical ballistic missile Hwasongpho-11Da-4.5, according to the Korean Central News Agency, UNN reports . The missile of this type is designed for an ultra-large warhead weighing 4.5 tons, the agency said.
Details
The missile was launched at the minimum (90 km) and maximum (500 km) ranges to test flight stability and hit accuracy.
Recall
On the night of July 1, the South Korean military command reported that it had detected the launch of an unidentified ballistic missile from North Korea in an easterly direction. Later, the command recorded the launch of another missile.
North Korea is preparing to send engineering forces to the occupied Donetsk region in July: the OP reacted27.06.24, 11:00 • 109957 views