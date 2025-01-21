DPR occupation court sentences Azov fighter to 24 years in prison

The occupation court in the so-called “DPR” sentenced Azov fighter Ruslan Minagulov to 24 years in a maximum security colony. He was accused of allegedly ill-treating civilians. This is reported by UNN with reference to the Telegram of the Investigative Committee of the Russian Federation.

Details

According to the Russian investigation, on March 4, 2022, the commander of a mortar battery gave “an order to indiscriminately shell residential buildings and important civilian infrastructure in the Vostochny district of Mariupol.

The occupiers accused Ruslan Minagulov of allegedly firing at least 10 shots from a 120 mm 2M12 “Sani” mortar. As a result of the shelling, according to the Russians, a woman and a man were killed on 9 May and Kyivska streets in Mariupol.

The Investigative Committee of the Russian Federation stated that Minagulov allegedly pleaded guilty in full during the preliminary investigation and repented of his actions.

The occupiers accused the Azov fighter of committing crimes under two articles.

He was found guilty of committing crimes under Part 1 of Article 356 (cruel treatment of civilians, use of prohibited means and methods in armed conflict) and subpara. “a”, ‘f’, ‘g’ and ‘l’ of part 2 of article 105 of the Criminal Code (murder of two or more persons committed by a group of persons in a generally dangerous manner on the grounds of ideological and political hatred) - the Investigative Committee of the Russian Federation said in a statement.

The occupation court sentenced Minagulov to 24 years in prison in a strict regime colony.

Recall

The occupation “court of the Donetsk People's Republic” sentenced three Ukrainian marines on trumped-up charges. They are accused of killing civilians during hostilities that they did not commit.