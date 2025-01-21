DPR occupation court sentences Azov fighter to 24 years in prison

ukenru
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
02:39 PM • 102052 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 102680 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 110669 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 113271 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 135131 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 104477 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 137886 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 103849 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113498 views

Exclusive
Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 117022 views

Popular news
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 122597 views
Four pharmaceutical factories are being searched in Kiev: details

February 28, 09:52 AM • 79293 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 117698 views
Oil prices have fallen: what's the problem

February 28, 10:17 AM • 53023 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

02:48 PM • 56171 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

02:39 PM • 102052 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 135131 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 137886 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 169052 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 158674 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

03:20 PM • 37089 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

02:48 PM • 56171 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 117698 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 122597 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 141141 views
DPR occupation court sentences Azov fighter to 24 years in prison

DPR occupation court sentences Azov fighter to 24 years in prison

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 38319 views

The occupation court sentenced Ruslan Minagulov to 24 years in a strict regime colony. He was accused of ill-treatment of civilians and shelling of residential areas of Mariupol in March 2022.

The occupation court in the so-called “DPR” sentenced Azov fighter Ruslan Minagulov to 24 years in a maximum security colony. He was accused of allegedly ill-treating civilians. This is reported by UNN with reference to the Telegram of the Investigative Committee of the Russian Federation.

Details

According to the Russian investigation, on March 4, 2022, the commander of a mortar battery gave “an order to indiscriminately shell residential buildings and important civilian infrastructure in the Vostochny district of Mariupol.

The occupiers accused Ruslan Minagulov of allegedly firing at least 10 shots from a 120 mm 2M12 “Sani” mortar. As a result of the shelling, according to the Russians, a woman and a man were killed on 9 May and Kyivska streets in Mariupol.

The Investigative Committee of the Russian Federation stated that Minagulov allegedly pleaded guilty in full during the preliminary investigation and repented of his actions.

The occupiers accused the Azov fighter of committing crimes under two articles.

He was found guilty of committing crimes under Part 1 of Article 356 (cruel treatment of civilians, use of prohibited means and methods in armed conflict) and subpara. “a”, ‘f’, ‘g’ and ‘l’ of part 2 of article 105 of the Criminal Code (murder of two or more persons committed by a group of persons in a generally dangerous manner on the grounds of ideological and political hatred)

- the Investigative Committee of the Russian Federation said in a statement.

The occupation court sentenced Minagulov to 24 years in prison in a strict regime colony.

Recall

The occupation “court of the Donetsk People's Republic” sentenced three Ukrainian marines on trumped-up charges. They are accused of killing civilians during hostilities that they did not commit.

Vita Zelenetska

Vita Zelenetska

WarCrimes and emergencies
mariupolMariupol

