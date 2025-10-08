Dozens of "Invincibility Points" deployed in Chernihiv region: what kind of help can be obtained

In Chernihiv region, there are 32 stationary and 6 mobile "Points of Invincibility" to help people in extremely difficult conditions after daily Russian shelling of critical infrastructure facilities. This was reported by the State Emergency Service, according to UNN.

According to rescuers, at the "Points of Invincibility" it is possible to:

warm up;

charge gadgets;

use communication facilities;

get the necessary help.

Currently, more than 1,300 residents have already used the services of the "Points of Invincibility". Special attention is paid to children.

Thanks to UNICEF support, children can not only get useful information in an accessible form, but also have a good time: draw, play and feel calm for a moment - added the State Emergency Service.

Recall

Russian troops attacked energy facilities in Chernihiv and Dnipropetrovsk regions. In Chernihiv region, power outage schedules are still in effect.