Dozens of beaches closed in Australia due to a series of shark attacks

The Australian authorities have closed dozens of beaches and urged citizens to refrain from swimming in the ocean after the fourth shark attack in the last 48 hours. The latest incident occurred on Tuesday morning near Point Plomer on the north coast of New South Wales, where a 39-year-old surfer was bitten while in the water. This is reported by Independent, writes UNN.

Details

According to local health services, the victim was taken to the hospital, his condition is stable. This incident was a continuation of a series of attacks that began on Sunday in Sydney and the surrounding coast.

Experts from Surf Life Saving NSW explain the increase in predator activity, particularly bull sharks, by the deterioration of water quality after prolonged rains. Murky coastal water creates favorable conditions for shark hunting, making being in the ocean dangerous.

The organization's executive director, Stephen Pearce, urged residents and tourists to use local swimming pools instead of beaches until the situation stabilizes. Police and maritime authorities continue to monitor the waters, and beach closures continue.

