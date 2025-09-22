Donnarumma and Hampton are the best goalkeepers in the world

$41.250.00
Zelenskyy arrived in New York. On the agenda is participation in the UN General Assembly and dozens of meetingsVideo
05:45 PM • 9016 views
Trump to meet with Zelensky on September 23 - White House
September 22, 12:19 PM • 19354 views
Teenager's murder on Kyiv funicular: court sentences Kosov to life imprisonmentPhoto
September 22, 11:53 AM • 24689 views
Basic social assistance is now available in Diia: it will replace five different paymentsVideo
Exclusive
September 22, 11:25 AM • 36585 views
"Golden Card" from Trump: Can Ukraine use the American experience of investment in exchange for a residence permit or work visa?
September 22, 09:32 AM • 52273 views
"Drone Wall" to protect the EU: what the project entails and Ukraine's role
Exclusive
September 22, 07:19 AM • 50257 views
The principle "I'm not rich enough to buy cheap things" no longer works - economist
September 22, 05:49 AM • 27210 views
DIU for the first time in history burned two Russian Be-12 amphibious aircraft in Crimea: video shownVideo
September 22, 05:30 AM • 47917 views
Rosh Hashanah 2025 in Uman: celebration traditions and security measures
September 21, 08:36 PM • 24591 views
UN General Assembly kicks off in New York: Ukraine demands decisive response to Russian aggression - MFA
Publications
Exclusives
"I don't recognize my country right now": Angelina Jolie criticized political instability in the USSeptember 22, 10:56 AM • 18911 views
Sweet and nutritious: top recipes for International White Chocolate DayPhotoSeptember 22, 11:26 AM • 35109 views
Poland will shoot down objects that clearly violate its airspace - TuskSeptember 22, 11:27 AM • 22055 views
Girl beaten in Lviv caught on video: police identified attackersVideoSeptember 22, 02:33 PM • 8136 views
Moldova could become a springboard for Russian troops to enter Odesa region if pro-Russian forces win - Sandu05:57 PM • 5044 views
Sweet and nutritious: top recipes for International White Chocolate DayPhotoSeptember 22, 11:26 AM • 35275 views
"Golden Card" from Trump: Can Ukraine use the American experience of investment in exchange for a residence permit or work visa?
Exclusive
September 22, 11:25 AM • 36585 views
"Drone Wall" to protect the EU: what the project entails and Ukraine's roleSeptember 22, 09:32 AM • 52273 views
The principle "I'm not rich enough to buy cheap things" no longer works - economist
Exclusive
September 22, 07:19 AM • 50257 views
Rosh Hashanah 2025 in Uman: celebration traditions and security measuresSeptember 22, 05:30 AM • 47917 views
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ruslan Kravchenko
Radosław Sikorski
Mykhailo Fedorov
Ukraine
United States
State Border of Ukraine
Estonia
Poland
Sweet and nutritious: top recipes for International White Chocolate DayPhotoSeptember 22, 11:26 AM • 35281 views
"I don't recognize my country right now": Angelina Jolie criticized political instability in the USSeptember 22, 10:56 AM • 19008 views
Filming of Spider-Man movie suspended due to Tom Holland's injurySeptember 22, 05:42 AM • 36550 views
Five thrilling action series: what to watch on September weekendsVideoSeptember 19, 04:00 PM • 87124 views
Not just yogurt: top recipes to help maintain calcium levels in the bodyPhotoSeptember 19, 02:24 PM • 109703 views
MiG-31
MIM-104 Patriot
The Guardian
Eurofighter Typhoon
Il-18

Donnarumma and Hampton are the best goalkeepers in the world

Kyiv • UNN

 • 154 views

Italian goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma of Manchester City and English goalkeeper Hannah Hampton of Chelsea won the Yashin Trophy. Gianluigi Buffon announced them as the best goalkeepers in the world.

Donnarumma and Hampton are the best goalkeepers in the world

Italian goalkeeper of English "Manchester City" Gianluigi Donnarumma and English goalkeeper of London "Chelsea" Hannah Hampton won the Lev Yashin Trophy - the best goalkeeper in the world of the 2024/2025 season, reports UNN.

Details

Italian goalkeeper Gianluigi Buffon announced the best goalkeepers in the world: Gianluigi Donnarumma and Hannah Hampton.

Recall

The award for the best young player of the 2024/25 season was won by Barcelona winger Lamine Yamal, and the best young female player in the world was Barcelona midfielder Vicky Lopez.

England national team head coach Sarina Wiegman and French "PSG" head coach Luis Enrique won the Johan Cruyff Trophy - the best coach in the world of the 2024/2025 season.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

Sports