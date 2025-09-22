Donnarumma and Hampton are the best goalkeepers in the world
Kyiv • UNN
Italian goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma of Manchester City and English goalkeeper Hannah Hampton of Chelsea won the Yashin Trophy. Gianluigi Buffon announced them as the best goalkeepers in the world.
Italian goalkeeper of English "Manchester City" Gianluigi Donnarumma and English goalkeeper of London "Chelsea" Hannah Hampton won the Lev Yashin Trophy - the best goalkeeper in the world of the 2024/2025 season, reports UNN.
Details
Italian goalkeeper Gianluigi Buffon announced the best goalkeepers in the world: Gianluigi Donnarumma and Hannah Hampton.
Recall
The award for the best young player of the 2024/25 season was won by Barcelona winger Lamine Yamal, and the best young female player in the world was Barcelona midfielder Vicky Lopez.
England national team head coach Sarina Wiegman and French "PSG" head coach Luis Enrique won the Johan Cruyff Trophy - the best coach in the world of the 2024/2025 season.