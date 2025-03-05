Donetsk region under constant shelling: over 5000 people were evacuated in a week
Kyiv • UNN
In the past week, the occupiers shelled the Donetsk region 2970 times, resulting in one death. In Kostiantynivka, 16 people were killed and 38 injured from 108 aerial bombs.
Donetsk region remains under constant shelling by the occupiers. In just the last week, the enemy shelled the region 2970 times. As a result of the shelling, one person was killed and another was injured. This was reported by the head of the Donetsk RMA, Vadim Filashkin, during a telethon, as reported by UNN.
The occupier shelled Donetsk region 2970 times. Unfortunately, one person was killed and one was injured. The situation is extremely difficult. The enemy shells the entire Donetsk region every day.
According to him, the situation is particularly severe in Kostiantynivka, where over the past week the occupiers dropped 108 aerial bombs, including KABs and FABs. This led to the deaths of 16 people and injuries to 38 others. A similar situation is observed in Pokrovsk, where the enemy actively uses artillery and guided aerial bombs. Despite the difficulties, about 500 people managed to leave the city, although the enemy is shelling all access roads, complicating evacuation.
In total, he noted that more than 5000 people and 16 children have evacuated from Donetsk region.
Recall
On March 4, the Armed Forces of Ukraine struck the command post of the Russian occupiers in the settlement of Kalinina in Donetsk region.
According to data from the General Staff, as a result of the strike, the command system of the occupying forces was disrupted, significantly complicating the coordination of actions of military units (subunits) of the airborne division.