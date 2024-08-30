Donetsk region: Russians strike Kurakhove with Uragan, 5 wounded

Kurakhove in Donetsk region was shelled by Russian troops with "Uragans", at least 5 people were wounded, there may be people under the rubble, said Vadim Filashkin, head of the Donetsk RMA, UNN reports.

At least 5 people were wounded in the shelling of Kurakhove. This afternoon the town came under fire again. There were direct hits to a three-story residential building, an administrative building and a shop. Currently, 5 people are known to have been injured, but there are probably more people under the rubble Filashkin wrote on Telegram.

According to him, the rescue operation is underway.

"Be responsible! Evacuate in time!" - emphasized the head of RMA.

