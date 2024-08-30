Donetsk region: Russians strike Kurakhove with Uragan, 5 wounded
Kyiv • UNN
At least 5 people were wounded in Kurakhove as a result of shelling with Uragan rockets. A residential building, an administrative building and a shop were damaged, and there may be people under the rubble.
Kurakhove in Donetsk region was shelled by Russian troops with "Uragans", at least 5 people were wounded, there may be people under the rubble, said Vadim Filashkin, head of the Donetsk RMA, UNN reports.
At least 5 people were wounded in the shelling of Kurakhove. This afternoon the town came under fire again. There were direct hits to a three-story residential building, an administrative building and a shop. Currently, 5 people are known to have been injured, but there are probably more people under the rubble
According to him, the rescue operation is underway.
"Be responsible! Evacuate in time!" - emphasized the head of RMA.
Zone of forced evacuation of families with children expanded in Donetsk region: list of settlements28.08.24, 16:47 • 21107 views