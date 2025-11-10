ukenru
November 9, 12:22 PM
Fog will cover most regions of Ukraine on November 10: visibility will drop to 200 meters
November 9, 10:18 AM
Energy workers are gradually stabilizing the system after the latest massive Russian attack, but they need time - Ministry of Energy
Exclusive
November 9, 08:34 AM
A week of completion, awareness, and quiet support: astrological forecast for November 10-16
Exclusive
November 9, 08:00 AM
Winter 2025–2026: what colors will be in fashion this seasonPhoto
November 8, 05:24 PM
Nord Stream case: Lubinets appeals to Italian Ministry of Justice over human rights violations and hunger strike of Ukrainian KuznetsovPhoto
November 8, 04:00 PM
Tomorrow, power outages are planned in most regions of Ukraine: how many queues will be without electricity
November 8, 02:50 PM
"We have stopped. Currently - zero generation": all Centrenergo TPPs ceased operations after Russia's night attack
November 8, 02:33 PM
Entry and exit abroad resumed: processing of citizens and cars began
November 8, 08:59 AM
Russia attacked energy facilities in 5 regions, there are emergency blackouts, the most difficult situation is in Kharkiv, Sumy and Poltava regions - Ministry of Energy
Exclusive
November 8, 08:00 AM
Drunk driving an electric scooter: lawyer explained what responsibility is provided
Donald Trump embroiled in scandal for allegedly falling asleep during official event

Kyiv • UNN

 • 134 views

A video showing US President Donald Trump allegedly sleeping during an official event in the Oval Office has stirred up the internet. The Trump administration denied the allegations, calling it an attempt by liberal media to create a "garbage narrative story."

Donald Trump embroiled in scandal for allegedly falling asleep during official event

A video has gone viral showing US President Donald Trump allegedly sleeping during an official event in the Oval Office. This is reported by CNN, informs UNN.

Details

It is noted that in some frames, Trump's eyes were closed, and at times it seemed that he was trying not to fall asleep. The head of the White House also occasionally rubbed his eyes.

Meanwhile, Trump's administration denied suggestions that the US president had fallen asleep.

Unsuccessful liberal media are trying to create a garbage narrative instead of covering the facts

- commented White House press secretary Taylor Rogers.

Recall

In October, US President Donald Trump announced that he had undergone an MRI during his last medical examination at Walter Reed, but refused to explain why the procedure was needed. This was Trump's first comment on his second medical examination this year.

"Never felt better than now": Trump refutes rumors of his death and deteriorating health01.09.25, 03:01 • 6174 views

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

PoliticsNews of the World
White House
Donald Trump