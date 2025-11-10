Donald Trump embroiled in scandal for allegedly falling asleep during official event

A video has gone viral showing US President Donald Trump allegedly sleeping during an official event in the Oval Office. This is reported by CNN, informs UNN.

Details

It is noted that in some frames, Trump's eyes were closed, and at times it seemed that he was trying not to fall asleep. The head of the White House also occasionally rubbed his eyes.

Meanwhile, Trump's administration denied suggestions that the US president had fallen asleep.

Unsuccessful liberal media are trying to create a garbage narrative instead of covering the facts - commented White House press secretary Taylor Rogers.

Recall

In October, US President Donald Trump announced that he had undergone an MRI during his last medical examination at Walter Reed, but refused to explain why the procedure was needed. This was Trump's first comment on his second medical examination this year.

