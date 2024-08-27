Dome of a monastery in Odesa catches fire due to lightning

The dome of a monastery in Odesa caught fire due to a lightning strike. Firefighters quickly extinguished the 20-square-meter fire, preventing the fire from spreading to the entire building. There were no injuries, the State Emergency Service in Odesa region reported, UNN reports.

Details

"This morning in Odesa, on Nebesna Sotnya Street, the dome of a monastery church caught fire. The units were responding to an emergency call. The difficulty of extinguishing the fire was the lack of access routes for large fire trucks," the post on Facebook reads.

Firefighters reportedly installed a crank lift, which was used to quickly extinguish the fire on an area of 20 square meters and prevent the fire from spreading to the entire building. "Fortunately, no one was killed or injured," the SES said.

"The probable cause of the fire is a lightning strike," the State Emergency Service said.

