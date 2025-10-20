$41.640.00
US President denies calling on Zelenskyy to surrender DonbasVideo
October 19, 06:24 PM • 49956 views
Trump urged Zelenskyy to accept Moscow's terms, otherwise Putin would "destroy" Ukraine - FT
October 19, 04:40 PM • 41194 views
The enemy is ready for a massive strike on Ukraine – an attack is possible within 48-72 hours – monitoring
Exclusive
October 19, 03:10 PM • 77703 views
A week that changes the world around us: astro-forecast for October 20-27Photo
October 19, 02:19 PM • 47329 views
End of peace in the Middle East? Israel launched powerful airstrikes on Gaza after militant attacks - mediaVideo
October 19, 09:24 AM • 44188 views
Russians launched over 3270 attack drones and 1370 aerial bombs at Ukraine in a week - ZelenskyyVideo
Exclusive
October 19, 08:44 AM • 41523 views
In Vinnytsia region, a man set himself and his son on fire
October 18, 09:14 PM • 47060 views
Putin is ready to cede Zaporizhzhia and Kherson regions in exchange for full control over Donetsk
October 18, 08:45 PM • 54843 views
Suspect arrested in Ireland in murder of 17-year-old Ukrainian Vadym Davydenko
Exclusive
October 18, 10:58 AM • 48146 views
In Vinnytsia, a driver ran over a police officer
Publications
Exclusives
Dollar rose after the weekend: NBU set the exchange rate for October 20

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1178 views

The National Bank of Ukraine set the official dollar exchange rate for October 20 at 41.73 hryvnias. In the cash market, the dollar rose by 10 kopecks, trading at 41.95 hryvnias.

Dollar rose after the weekend: NBU set the exchange rate for October 20

As of Monday, October 20, the National Bank of Ukraine set the official exchange rate at 41.73 hryvnias per dollar. The official exchange rate on Friday was 41.63 hryvnias per dollar. On the cash market, the dollar rose by 10 kopecks to 41.95 hryvnias. This is reported by UNN with reference to NBU data. 

Details

The official dollar exchange rate is: 41.7308 UAH per dollar. The NBU also set the official euro exchange rate against the hryvnia at: 48.7624 UAH per 1 euro. The official zloty exchange rate is: 11.4790 UAH per 1 zloty.

According to data on specialized websites, as of 08:00 on Monday:

  • in banks, the dollar is traded at 41.47-41.95 UAH, the euro at 48.45-49.20 UAH, the zloty at 11.10-11.90 UAH;
    • on the interbank market, the rates are 41.74-41.77 UAH/dollar and 48.72-48.75 UAH/euro.

      Recall

      The International Monetary Fund is pressuring the National Bank of Ukraine to devalue the hryvnia, which could strengthen the country's finances. NBU officials are resisting, citing risks to inflation and public sentiment.

      Vita Zelenetska

      Economy
      Zloty
      International Monetary Fund
      National Bank of Ukraine
      Ukraine