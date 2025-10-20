Dollar rose after the weekend: NBU set the exchange rate for October 20

As of Monday, October 20, the National Bank of Ukraine set the official exchange rate at 41.73 hryvnias per dollar. The official exchange rate on Friday was 41.63 hryvnias per dollar. On the cash market, the dollar rose by 10 kopecks to 41.95 hryvnias. This is reported by UNN with reference to NBU data.

The official dollar exchange rate is: 41.7308 UAH per dollar. The NBU also set the official euro exchange rate against the hryvnia at: 48.7624 UAH per 1 euro. The official zloty exchange rate is: 11.4790 UAH per 1 zloty.

According to data on specialized websites, as of 08:00 on Monday:

in banks, the dollar is traded at 41.47-41.95 UAH, the euro at 48.45-49.20 UAH, the zloty at 11.10-11.90 UAH;

on the interbank market, the rates are 41.74-41.77 UAH/dollar and 48.72-48.75 UAH/euro.

The International Monetary Fund is pressuring the National Bank of Ukraine to devalue the hryvnia, which could strengthen the country's finances. NBU officials are resisting, citing risks to inflation and public sentiment.

