Dollar and euro are slowly getting more expensive: NBU exchange rate for November 26

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1404 views

The National Bank of Ukraine set the official dollar exchange rate for November 26 at 42.40 hryvnias, which is 3 kopecks more than on Monday. The official euro exchange rate is 48.95 hryvnias, and the zloty is 11.59 hryvnias.

Dollar and euro are slowly getting more expensive: NBU exchange rate for November 26

As of Wednesday, November 26, the National Bank of Ukraine set the official exchange rate at 42.40 hryvnias per dollar. The official exchange rate on Monday was 42.37 hryvnias per dollar. The official exchange rate of the hryvnia against the euro will be 48.95. This is reported by UNN with reference to NBU data.

Details

The official dollar exchange rate is: 42.4015 UAH (+3 kopecks) per dollar. The NBU also set the official euro exchange rate against the hryvnia at: 48.9483 UAH (+3 kopecks) per 1 euro. The official zloty exchange rate is: 11.5895 UAH (+3 kopecks) per 1 zloty.

According to data on specialized websites, as of 08:00 on Wednesday:

  • in banks, the dollar is traded at 42.20-42.60 UAH, the euro at 48.70-49.25 UAH, and the zloty at 11.30-11.90 UAH;
    • on the interbank market, the rates are 42.25-42.28 UAH/dollar and 48.88-48.91 UAH/euro.

      Recall

      Cash in circulation in Ukraine has increased by more than 8% since the beginning of the year to UAH 890.1 billion, with 500-hryvnia banknotes being the most common and 50-hryvnia banknotes being the least common, the NBU reported.

      Ministry of Economy refutes information about the curtailment of the "National Cashback" program in 202624.11.25, 18:25 • 3558 views

      Vadim Khlyudzinsky

      EconomyFinance
      Zloty
      National Bank of Ukraine