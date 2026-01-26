Dollar and euro are getting cheaper: NBU set exchange rates for January 26

$43.170.00
50.520.00
ukenru
January 25, 06:28 PM • 12637 views
MP Orest Salamakha died in a car accident near Lviv
January 25, 04:32 PM • 22065 views
The situation in Kyiv remains extremely difficult - KlymenkoPhoto
January 25, 04:17 PM • 20102 views
Document on bilateral security guarantees with the US is 100% ready - Zelenskyy
January 25, 03:48 PM • 19261 views
Ranking of the world's strongest armies: Ukraine ranked 20th
January 25, 12:24 PM • 17333 views
Ukraine celebrates the Day of the SBU Cybersecurity Department: the key battle continues "in digital"
January 25, 11:02 AM • 16049 views
Zelenskyy discussed energy support and defense cooperation with the President of LithuaniaPhotoVideo
January 25, 10:05 AM • 15589 views
Russia may use chemical weapons of mass destruction in Ukraine if the war reaches a stalemate - Media
Exclusive
January 25, 08:49 AM • 16174 views
The week of future reboot: astrological forecast for January 26 - February 1, 2026
January 24, 06:16 PM • 27144 views
Ukraine, Russia, and US talks in Abu Dhabi to resume on February 1 - Axios journalist
January 24, 04:43 PM • 45722 views
Ukraine on the verge of humanitarian catastrophe due to Russian attacks on energy infrastructure - DTEK CEO
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
−6°
4.8m/s
88%
751mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Xi Jinping's deputy accused of leaking data on China's nuclear program to US - WSJJanuary 25, 08:18 PM • 6436 views
Ukrainian energy sector experienced the most difficult week since the 2022 blackout - SvyrydenkoPhotoJanuary 25, 08:51 PM • 5900 views
Attack on Sumy region: four wounded, including two childrenPhotoJanuary 25, 09:27 PM • 4658 views
Zelenskyy in Vilnius discussed energy support and air defense with the leaders of Lithuania and PolandVideoJanuary 25, 09:59 PM • 5166 views
Occupiers force Melitopol residents to donate blood for Russian military - CNS01:23 AM • 4146 views
Publications
Toll roads, new fines, and mass inspections: Is this really what awaits Ukrainian drivers?January 23, 03:12 PM • 90377 views
What to do about the Donbas issue: positions of Ukraine, Russia, and the USAJanuary 23, 12:42 PM • 104823 views
Europe can, Ukraine cannot? Why the IMF demands the removal of subsidies and who will be hit first
Exclusive
January 23, 08:04 AM • 112000 views
From a "legendary" Oval Office quarrel to understanding and talks about long-range missiles: how Zelenskyy survived a year of negotiations with TrumpJanuary 22, 04:50 PM • 105600 views
How Ukraine is being helped to survive the winter of 2026: light, warmth, and international solidarityJanuary 22, 02:43 PM • 106296 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Ihor Klymenko
Salamakha Orest Ihorovych
Kyrylo Budanov
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Poland
Europe
Vilnius
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Amazon's internal chat exploded with memes in anticipation of new layoffs, referencing Bezos's "two-pizza rule" - reportJanuary 24, 11:07 AM • 21743 views
Lantern Festival opened in China in honor of the Lunar New YearPhotoVideoJanuary 24, 08:56 AM • 21878 views
Dasha Kvitkova tenderly congratulated her fiancé and "teased" him about their age differencePhotoJanuary 23, 12:32 PM • 38298 views
"Dreamed of it": Lesia Nikitiuk becomes host of the Eurovision National Selection - who will join her?PhotoJanuary 23, 11:14 AM • 38569 views
"I have a job, friends, parents": "The Bachelor" finalist revealed if she is still in love with Taras TsymbalyukJanuary 22, 05:56 PM • 51649 views
Actual
Heating
Technology
Social network
Bild
The Hill

Dollar and euro are getting cheaper: NBU set exchange rates for January 26

Kyiv • UNN

 • 128 views

The National Bank of Ukraine set the official dollar exchange rate at 43.14 hryvnias, which is 3 kopecks less than on Sunday. The euro exchange rate is 50.65 hryvnias, down by 13 kopecks.

Dollar and euro are getting cheaper: NBU set exchange rates for January 26

As of Monday, January 26, the National Bank of Ukraine set the official exchange rate at 43.14 hryvnias per dollar. The official exchange rate on Sunday was 43.17 hryvnias per dollar. The official exchange rate of the hryvnia against the euro will be 50.65. This is reported by UNN with reference to NBU data.

Details

The official dollar exchange rate is: 43.1391 UAH (-3 kopecks) per dollar. The NBU also set the official euro exchange rate against the hryvnia at: 50.6539 UAH (-13 kopecks) per 1 euro. The official zloty exchange rate is: 12.0473 UAH (+5 kopecks) per 1 zloty.

According to data on specialized websites, as of 08:00 on Monday:

  • in banks, the dollar is traded at 42.97-43.39 UAH, the euro at 50.40-51.00 UAH, and the zloty at 11.80-12.40 UAH;
    • on the interbank market, the rates are 43.12-43.15 UAH/dollar and 50.66-50.69 UAH/euro.

      Recall

      In 2025, the amount of cash in circulation in Ukraine increased by 12.6% to UAH 926.3 billion, which is due to the recovery of economic activity and the risks of attacks.

      Exchange rate under NBU control: what's behind January's dollar and euro fluctuations22.01.26, 09:01 • 24338 views

      Vadim Khlyudzinsky

      EconomyFinance
      Zloty
      Ukraine