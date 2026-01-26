Dollar and euro are getting cheaper: NBU set exchange rates for January 26

As of Monday, January 26, the National Bank of Ukraine set the official exchange rate at 43.14 hryvnias per dollar. The official exchange rate on Sunday was 43.17 hryvnias per dollar. The official exchange rate of the hryvnia against the euro will be 50.65. This is reported by UNN with reference to NBU data.

The official dollar exchange rate is: 43.1391 UAH (-3 kopecks) per dollar. The NBU also set the official euro exchange rate against the hryvnia at: 50.6539 UAH (-13 kopecks) per 1 euro. The official zloty exchange rate is: 12.0473 UAH (+5 kopecks) per 1 zloty.

According to data on specialized websites, as of 08:00 on Monday:

in banks, the dollar is traded at 42.97-43.39 UAH, the euro at 50.40-51.00 UAH, and the zloty at 11.80-12.40 UAH;

on the interbank market, the rates are 43.12-43.15 UAH/dollar and 50.66-50.69 UAH/euro.

In 2025, the amount of cash in circulation in Ukraine increased by 12.6% to UAH 926.3 billion, which is due to the recovery of economic activity and the risks of attacks.

