Doctors fought for the child's life for a month: a 15-year-old boy who suffered from Russian shelling died in Kharkiv

After the Russian shelling of Kupyansk district on August 10, a 15-year-old boy was admitted to a Kharkiv hospital in critical condition. Today, September 11, he died, reported Oleh Syniehubov, head of the Kharkiv Regional State Administration, writes UNN.

Details

A 15-year-old boy who was injured on August 10 as a result of Russian shelling in Kupyansk district died in a Kharkiv hospital. After the enemy attack in the village of Pishchane, the boy was admitted to a medical facility in very serious condition, he was on a ventilator. - the post says.

Syniehubov notes that for a month, doctors did everything possible to save the child, but unfortunately, the injuries turned out to be too severe.

