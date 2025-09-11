$41.210.09
Ministry of Economy on the new Labor Code: almost ready for submission to the Verkhovna Rada
07:11 AM • 11239 views
Poland reacts to Russian drone invasion: air traffic in the east of the country restricted until winter
05:01 AM • 28732 views
Anniversary of the 9/11 attacks: what was the largest terrorist attack in human history
Exclusive
September 10, 03:04 PM • 40536 views
Will the European Union abandon Russian gas under US pressure: an expert explains
Exclusive
September 10, 01:48 PM • 90414 views
Targeted enemy strikes on industrial facilities in Ukraine: when reconstruction becomes not just a business, but a responsibilityPhoto
September 10, 01:15 PM • 49170 views
Trump demands death penalty for killer of Ukrainian Iryna Zarutska
Exclusive
September 10, 12:25 PM • 47091 views
A criminal case will be opened against the suspended head of the State Aviation Service, Bilchuk, if the official investigation reveals elements of a crime in his actions - lawyer
September 10, 12:10 PM • 43202 views
NATO activates Article 4 after Russian drone attack on Poland
Exclusive
September 10, 10:41 AM • 83054 views
Accessibility Strategy: How Pharmacy Private Labels Reduce Drug Prices and Develop the Market
September 10, 08:44 AM • 102918 views
World leaders reacted harshly to the Russian drone attack on Ukraine and the violation of Polish airspaceVideo
Publications
Exclusives
Doctors fought for the child's life for a month: a 15-year-old boy who suffered from Russian shelling died in Kharkiv

Kyiv • UNN

 • 18 views

A 15-year-old boy who was injured in the Russian shelling on August 10 in Kupyansk district died in a Kharkiv hospital. Doctors fought for his life for a month, but the injuries were incompatible with life.

Doctors fought for the child's life for a month: a 15-year-old boy who suffered from Russian shelling died in Kharkiv

After the Russian shelling of Kupyansk district on August 10, a 15-year-old boy was admitted to a Kharkiv hospital in critical condition. Today, September 11, he died, reported Oleh Syniehubov, head of the Kharkiv Regional State Administration, writes UNN.

Details

A 15-year-old boy who was injured on August 10 as a result of Russian shelling in Kupyansk district died in a Kharkiv hospital. After the enemy attack in the village of Pishchane, the boy was admitted to a medical facility in very serious condition, he was on a ventilator.

- the post says.

Syniehubov notes that for a month, doctors did everything possible to save the child, but unfortunately, the injuries turned out to be too severe.

Yevhen Ustimenko

SocietyWar in UkraineCrimes and emergencies
Oleh Syniehubov
Kharkiv