Doctors fought for the child's life for a month: a 15-year-old boy who suffered from Russian shelling died in Kharkiv
Kyiv • UNN
A 15-year-old boy who was injured in the Russian shelling on August 10 in Kupyansk district died in a Kharkiv hospital. Doctors fought for his life for a month, but the injuries were incompatible with life.
After the Russian shelling of Kupyansk district on August 10, a 15-year-old boy was admitted to a Kharkiv hospital in critical condition. Today, September 11, he died, reported Oleh Syniehubov, head of the Kharkiv Regional State Administration, writes UNN.
Details
A 15-year-old boy who was injured on August 10 as a result of Russian shelling in Kupyansk district died in a Kharkiv hospital. After the enemy attack in the village of Pishchane, the boy was admitted to a medical facility in very serious condition, he was on a ventilator.
Syniehubov notes that for a month, doctors did everything possible to save the child, but unfortunately, the injuries turned out to be too severe.
