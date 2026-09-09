“Doctor Who” actor Noel Clarke charged with sexual offences

Pic: PA

Actor Noel Clarke has been charged with a series of sexual offences against five women in connection with alleged offences committed between 2007 and 2016, UNN reports, citing Sky News.

Details

The 50-year-old actor has been charged with two counts of sexual assault, three counts of voyeurism and one count of disclosing private information.

Clarke is due to appear at Westminster Magistrates’ Court on October 21.

The Metropolitan Police said the charges were brought following a detectives’ investigation that began in September 2025.

Police added that the man, who was in his 40s at the time, was first arrested in connection with the investigation on September 25, 2025.

A file of evidence was subsequently referred to the Crown Prosecution Service (CPS), which authorised the charges.

Detective Superintendent Mike Cagney, whose team is leading the investigation, said: "The women connected with these allegations continue to receive support from specially trained officers. We urge anyone who has been a victim of sexual assault to contact the police. The information you provide will be treated with the utmost sensitivity, and we have trained investigators who can help you."

The actor is best known for his 2006 film "Kidulthood" and his leading role in the film "Doctor Who".

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