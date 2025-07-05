Dnipropetrovsk region under attack: 4 injured, houses destroyed

On the night of Saturday, July 5, Russian troops launched a series of attacks on Dnipropetrovsk Oblast, using kamikaze drones and artillery. As a result of the attacks, four people were injured and civilian infrastructure was damaged. This was reported by the head of the Dnipropetrovsk Oblast Military Administration (OMA) Serhiy Lysak, according to UNN.

Details

According to the official, air defense forces shot down five enemy drones over the region.

Despite this, three people – two women and a man – were injured in the Dnipro district as a result of falling debris. In addition, five dachas were destroyed.

Nikopol region suffered from UAV and artillery attacks. The aggressor targeted the district center, Myrivska, Marhanetska, Pokrovska communities. A 43-year-old man was injured. He is receiving outpatient treatment - the post says.

Serhiy Lysak reported that infrastructure, an agricultural enterprise, a private house, an outbuilding, a barbershop, and a car were damaged.

"The Russian army also shelled Synelnykivskyi district – Mezhivska and Slovianska communities. They used drones. Wheat was burning. A car was damaged," added the head of Dnipropetrovsk OMA.

Recall

Against the backdrop of the US decision to suspend some arms supplies, Ukraine found itself facing a new wave of Russian attacks: Moscow intensified offensives on the front and shelling of peaceful cities, and Russian dictator Vladimir Putin made it clear during a conversation with Trump that he was not going to stop the war.

