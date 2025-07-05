Russian Federation attacked Kherson in the morning: a 24-year-old woman was injured

In the Dnipro district of Kherson, a Russian drone dropped an explosive device on a local resident. The woman was hospitalized with an explosive injury and shrapnel wounds. This was reported by the Kherson Regional Military Administration (RMA), according to UNN.

In the morning, a resident of Kherson was hit by a Russian drone in the Dnipro district. As a result of the explosive device drop, a 24-year-old woman sustained an explosive injury and shrapnel wounds to her legs. - the report says.

"The victim was hospitalized for medical assistance," the RMA added.

The commander of the UAV Systems Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Robert "Madyar" Brovdi, predicts an increase in Russian drone attacks to 1000 UAVs per day. He emphasized the need to relocate drone production due to the enemy's massive use of "Shaheds."

