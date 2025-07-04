Russian drone attacked a resident of Komyshany: man sustained a mine-explosive injury

On Friday, July 4, the Russian army attacked a resident of Komyshany near Kherson with a drone; the 53-year-old man was diagnosed with a mine-explosive injury. This was reported by the press service of the Kherson Regional Military Administration, as reported by UNN.

A resident of Komyshany, who was hit by a Russian UAV, was hospitalized. The 53-year-old man was diagnosed with a mine-explosive injury. - the report says.

"Currently, doctors are conducting further examinations," the press service added.

Recall

On Thursday, July 3, in the Dnipro district of Kherson, the occupiers attacked a medical facility with drones, damaging several ambulances, civilian cars, and windows.

