Russian drone attacked a resident of Komyshany: man sustained a mine-explosive injury
Kyiv • UNN
On Friday, July 4, the Russian army attacked a resident of Komyshany near Kherson with a drone; the 53-year-old man was diagnosed with a mine-explosive injury. This was reported by the press service of the Kherson Regional Military Administration, as reported by UNN.
"Currently, doctors are conducting further examinations," the press service added.
Recall
On Thursday, July 3, in the Dnipro district of Kherson, the occupiers attacked a medical facility with drones, damaging several ambulances, civilian cars, and windows.
