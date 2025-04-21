Dnipropetrovsk region suffered a strike from the RF: a fire broke out at an enterprise, there is damage to infrastructure

Russian troops attacked the Dnipropetrovsk region with drones, artillery, and guided aerial bombs (KABs). Due to the Russian attack, a fire broke out at a food enterprise in Pavlohrad, and infrastructure in the Synelnykove district was damaged. Serhiy Lysak, head of the Dnipropetrovsk OVA, reported this on Monday on Telegram, writes UNN.

The Russian army directed drones at the region. As a result of the attack, dry grass and a farm building caught fire in the Pidhorodne community of the Dnipro district. A dacha house was damaged. In Pavlohrad, a fire broke out at a food enterprise - Lysak wrote.

According to him, the aggressor struck the Mezhova community of the Synelnykove district with an FPV drone. Infrastructure was damaged. They struck the Novopavlivka community with KABs. The consequences are being clarified. The enemy shelled Marhanets in the Nikopol district with heavy artillery.

"Preliminarily, no one was injured," Lysak noted.

"Thanks to the defenders of the sky! Today they shot down 7 enemy UAVs over Dnipropetrovsk region," the head of the OVA indicated.

