Dnipropetrovsk declared two days of mourning for the victims of the massive Russian attack

November 9 and 10 have been declared days of mourning in Dnipro for those killed in the massive Russian attack. This was announced by Dnipro Mayor Borys Filatov, as reported by UNN.

Tomorrow and the day after tomorrow (November 9 and 10 - ed.) have been declared days of mourning in Dnipro for the deceased - Filatov announced on Telegram.

Details

According to the mayor of Dnipro, residents of 72 apartments in the nine-story building on Heroes Avenue will be relocated.

Approximately 54 apartments will have to be dismantled. The city will help people with temporary housing rentals. Issues with heating the surviving parts (as well as with heat supply to the Prydniprovsk and Sonyachny residential areas) are already being addressed - Filatov announced.

Overall, according to him, about 1,200 windows were broken in buildings across the city. There are also damages to roofs and inter-panel joints.

A help center has been set up at Lyceum 130 on Heroes Ave, 38.

Everyone whose property has been damaged, please contact the administration of the Sobornyi district. They will help you submit documents for the state program "eRecovery". We are working with the rest - Filatov summarized.

Recall

As a result of the Russian strike on a high-rise building in Dnipro, three people died, and one more person is being searched for. It is likely that two sections of the building will have to be dismantled.