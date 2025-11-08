ukenru
Entry and exit abroad resumed: processing of citizens and cars began
Russia attacked energy facilities in 5 regions, there are emergency blackouts, the most difficult situation is in Kharkiv, Sumy and Poltava regions - Ministry of Energy
Drunk driving an electric scooter: lawyer explained what responsibility is provided
5 films about prehistoric culture: what to watch this weekend
Women and money: why the future of finance has a female face
Holidays are approaching: which foods will rise in price the most by New Year's
The Russian trace in the decision of the suspended head of the State Aviation Service Bilchuk: why the official investigation went beyond the standard procedure
EU tightens visa rules for Russians, revoking multiple-entry Schengen visas
New position for the man of MP-bribe-taker Odarchenko. The Ministry of Education and Science approved the creation of the position of first vice-rector for Hrytskov at the State Biotechnological University
Black Friday 2025: when it will be and how not to fall for tricky discounts
Drunk driving an electric scooter: lawyer explained what responsibility is provided
Women and money: why the future of finance has a female face
Holidays are approaching: which foods will rise in price the most by New Year's
The Russian trace in the decision of the suspended head of the State Aviation Service Bilchuk: why the official investigation went beyond the standard procedure
Dnipropetrovsk declared two days of mourning for the victims of the massive Russian attack

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1602 views

In Dnipro, November 9 and 10 have been declared days of mourning for those killed as a result of the massive Russian attack. Dnipro Mayor Borys Filatov announced that residents of 72 apartments in a nine-story building on Heroes Avenue would be relocated, and about 54 apartments would have to be dismantled.

November 9 and 10 have been declared days of mourning in Dnipro for those killed in the massive Russian attack. This was announced by Dnipro Mayor Borys Filatov, as reported by UNN.

Tomorrow and the day after tomorrow (November 9 and 10 - ed.) have been declared days of mourning in Dnipro for the deceased 

- Filatov announced on Telegram.

Details

According to the mayor of Dnipro, residents of 72 apartments in the nine-story building on Heroes Avenue will be relocated.

Approximately 54 apartments will have to be dismantled. The city will help people with temporary housing rentals. Issues with heating the surviving parts (as well as with heat supply to the Prydniprovsk and Sonyachny residential areas) are already being addressed 

- Filatov announced.

Overall, according to him, about 1,200 windows were broken in buildings across the city. There are also damages to roofs and inter-panel joints.

A help center has been set up at Lyceum 130 on Heroes Ave, 38.

Everyone whose property has been damaged, please contact the administration of the Sobornyi district. They will help you submit documents for the state program "eRecovery". We are working with the rest 

- Filatov summarized.

Recall

As a result of the Russian strike on a high-rise building in Dnipro, three people died, and one more person is being searched for. It is likely that two sections of the building will have to be dismantled.

Antonina Tumanova

SocietyWar in Ukraine
Heating
War in Ukraine
Dnipro