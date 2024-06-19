$41.340.03
Dnipro region: One of the suspects in attempted murder of construction company's CFO detained

Kyiv • UNN

 • 17299 views

A group of people are suspected of attempting to murder the financial director of a construction company in Dnipropetrovs'k region. The alleged organizer of the crime was involved in drug trafficking and the organization of call centers.

Dnipro region: One of the suspects in attempted murder of construction company's CFO detained

In the Dnipro region, a group of people are suspected of attempting to murder the financial director of a construction company. This was reported by the Dnipropetrovs'k Regional Prosecutor's Office and the Main Department of the National Police in Dnipropetrovs'k region, UNN reports.

Details

Under the procedural supervision of the Dnipro Regional Prosecutor's Office, a group of people was served a notice of suspicion on the fact of an unfinished attempted murder committed to order.

According to the investigation, the attempted murder of the financial director of the construction company was organized by a representative of the criminal world who has an influence on the crime situation in Kryvyi Rih. The police added that this was a 41-year-old man who controlled drug trafficking in Kryvyi Rih and Kryvyi Rih district. He was also involved in the organization of call centers operating in four regions of the country.

To realize his criminal intent, he engaged two men who, in April of this year, tracked down the victim and shot him in his Volkswagen Touareg.

Law enforcement officers conducted 34 authorized searches in the region, as well as in Kyiv, Odesa and Uzhhorod. Firearms, cash, mobile phones, bank cards, ammunition, and cars were seized.

The 28-year-old man was detained in accordance with Article 208 of the CPC of Ukraine. He was served a notice of suspicion under Part 1 of Art. 15, Part 1 of Art. 115 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (attempted murder). Two other defendants, including the leader of the group, were also served suspicion notices in absentia. According to law enforcement, the suspects may be hiding abroad, so they will be put on the international wanted list in the near future. The suspects may face up to 15 years in prison for their crimes.

Anastasia Ryabokon

