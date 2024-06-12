Car of criminal mastermind nicknamed “Jonik” shot in Lviv region, man hospitalized - police

Today, on June 12, in the village of Sokilnyky in the Lviv region, the car of Georgian criminal mastermind Johnny Balogh, who was driving at the time, was shot with a firearm. The man was hospitalized. This was reported by the Main Directorate of the National Police in Lviv region, UNN reports.

Details

According to law enforcement officials, a shooting occurred in the village of Sokilnyky, Lviv district, around 11 a.m.

It has been preliminarily established that the driver of the BMW was injured as a result of the incident and hospitalized. A special police operation to establish the location and detain the offender is ongoing. Criminal Investigation operatives, investigators, forensic experts and officers of other services and units of the Lviv Police are working at the scene - the police said.

According to the Lviv media, the car in question is that of Georgian criminal mastermind Johnny Balogh (nicknamed "Jonic").

