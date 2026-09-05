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DNA of a dangerous virus that raged thousands of years ago was found in medieval manuscripts

Kyiv • UNN

 • 62 views

Scientists discovered sheep pox DNA in ancient parchments and traced its history back 3,700 years. The virus was found in medieval manuscripts.

DNA of a dangerous virus that raged thousands of years ago was found in medieval manuscripts

Scientists have discovered traces of sheep pox virus DNA on the pages of ancient parchment manuscripts and traced its history back at least 3,700 years. University College Dublin reported this, UNN writes.

Details

Researchers analyzed parchment made from animal skins and found that it can preserve genetic traces of ancient pathogens.

The recovery of ancient pathogen DNA has completely changed our understanding of infectious diseases in the past, and here we show that parchment can also preserve the DNA of animal pathogens

— said UCD researcher Louis L'Hot.

The virus was found in a 1,000-year-old Gospel

Traces of sheep pox were found, in particular, in the 1,000-year-old illuminated manuscript "The York Gospels," as well as in an early English dictionary known as the "Corpus Glossary."

The virus's DNA was also found in parchment made from calfskin and goatskin. Scientists suggest that this may have occurred through interspecies transmission of the virus or contamination during the manufacture of the parchment.

According to the researchers, libraries and archives around the world may contain similar genetic traces of ancient outbreaks of animal diseases. The study's findings were published in the journal Science Advances.

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Stepan Haftko

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