Dmytruk case: court remanded in custody one of the accomplices who helped MP to go abroad

The Kyiv District Court of Odesa has imposed a pre-trial restraint in the form of detention for two months on one of the participants in the organization of the illegal transportation of MP Artem Dmytruk across the state border. This was reported by the State Bureau of Investigation on Wednesday, UNN reports .

Details

The SBI did not name the MP, but the details of the case make it clear that it is MP Artem Dmytruk.

The suspect reportedly has the opportunity to post bail in the amount of UAH 5 million.

According to the investigation, he controlled and informed his accomplices about the presence of patrols near the border point where the escape took place.

The sanction of the article provides for a sentence of up to 7 years in prison.

Recall

People's Deputy Artem Dmytruk illegally crossed the border with Moldova, sought asylum from the police, and later flew to Rome.

The State Bureau of Investigation has established the circumstances and persons who illegally transported MP Dmytruk across the state border of Ukraine.

According to the investigation, he was assisted by three accomplices. They have now been served a notice of suspicion of facilitating the illegal transportation of persons across the state border of Ukraine (Part 2 of Art. 332 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).

Two of them, including the organizer, fled Ukraine, and one was detained.

