“Diya" launches recruitment for operators for the Army of Drones units
Kyiv • UNN
The Diia app now has a recruitment function for UAV units without visiting the recruitment center. Users can submit an application, pass an interview, and sign a contract online, choosing the area of service on their own.
The Diia app now has a recruitment function to join UAV units without visiting the military commissariat. This was announced by the head of the Ministry of Digital Transformation Mykhailo Fedorov, UNN reports .
Details
Apply in a few clicks, have an interview, and sign a contract. After submitting your application, you will be assigned to the unit of your choice. There is no "distribution" and no mobilization through the military commissariat, everything is up to you, and you go to basic military training with a signed contract
He also emphasized that each recruit confirms his or her fitness for service at the application stage, so there is no need to undergo a medical examination.
How does joining the Drone Army work?
The minister explained that recruiting in Diia is similar to looking for a job on a job site. In the app, you use filters to select the brigade or unit you want to join, and then send one or more applications.
You can choose a UAV-related field of study, from operator of any drone to engineer. Then the recruiter invites you for an interview, and the unit signs a contract with you. That's all
Fedorov is convinced that for strong units that are building their own recruitment, the service in Diya is a great opportunity to effectively and quickly "book" a fighter and bring him to them through Diya without TCC and MEC.
To increase the number of qualified operators, the Ministry of Defense has already started certifying private UAV operator schools, and recruitment in Diia is a logical next step for those who have decided what they want to be in this war. Choose where to serve yourself - in Diya, so that others don't choose you instead
Recall
Global Drone Academy, the first private school for UAV operators, has received a certificate from the Ministry of Defense under a simplified procedure. The institution will train military and civilians in drone operations and provide a military accounting specialty to graduates.