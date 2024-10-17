“Diya" launches recruitment for operators for the Army of Drones units

$41.320.06
How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing
05:56 AM • 5564 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 38702 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 142087 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 191010 views

## Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next The Kyiv apartment rental market has shown a surprising recovery, with prices surpassing pre-war levels. This trend raises the question of whether this is a temporary phenomenon or the beginning of a new reality for tenants in the capital. **Key factors influencing price increases:** * **Increased demand:** As people return to Kyiv and the number of internally displaced persons decreases, the demand for housing is growing. * **Limited supply:** Some homeowners remain abroad, while others have chosen to sell their properties rather than rent them out, reducing the available supply. * **Economic recovery:** As businesses resume operations and the economy gradually recovers, more people can afford to rent apartments. * **Inflation:** The overall rise in prices for goods and services also affects the cost of rent. **Current situation in the market:** According to real estate experts, the most significant price increases have been observed in the segment of one- and two-bedroom apartments in popular areas of Kyiv. In some cases, rental rates have increased by 10-15% compared to pre-war levels. "The market is driven by demand," explains real estate agent Olena Kovalenko. "People are willing to pay more for comfortable and safe housing in convenient locations. At the same time, the supply is not keeping up with the demand, which leads to price increases." **What to expect in the future:** Experts predict that rental prices in Kyiv will continue to rise, but the rate of growth may slow down. Several factors will influence the market situation: * **The security situation:** Any deterioration in the security situation could lead to a new outflow of people from Kyiv and a corresponding drop in rental prices. * **The pace of economic recovery:** A faster economic recovery will support demand for housing and contribute to further price increases. * **New construction:** The commissioning of new residential buildings could increase the supply of apartments and help stabilize prices. * **Government policies:** Government programs to support housing construction and provide affordable housing could also affect the rental market. **Recommendations for tenants:** * **Monitor the market:** Regularly check rental prices in different areas of Kyiv to get an idea of the current market situation. * **Be flexible:** Consider options outside the city center or apartments with less convenient layouts to save money. * **Negotiate:** Don't be afraid to negotiate with landlords to try to get a better rental rate. * **Consider long-term leases:** Signing a long-term lease can help you secure a fixed rental rate and protect yourself from future price increases. **Conclusion:** The Kyiv apartment rental market is currently experiencing a period of recovery and growth. While it is difficult to predict the future with certainty, it is likely that rental prices will continue to rise in the short term. Tenants should be prepared for higher costs and take steps to find the best possible deals.

April 3, 01:29 PM • 119359 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 353288 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

April 3, 08:00 AM • 177941 views

Easter basket: how much will it cost this year

April 3, 06:50 AM • 147658 views

"Difficult, but not critical": government assessed Trump's tariffs for Ukraine and is working on better terms

Exclusive
April 3, 06:00 AM • 196860 views

Fintech expert Olena Sosiedka explained how the market will change after the legalization of cryptocurrencies in Ukraine

April 2, 07:23 PM • 125967 views

Ukraine has returned 11 children from the occupied territories and Russia

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

+13°
1m/s
58%
Popular news

Ukraine has solved the problem with manpower at the front - Commander-in-Chief of the Joint Armed Forces of NATO in Europe

April 3, 10:18 PM • 12408 views

A man was injured in Kyiv region due to a drone attack, a car dealership was damaged

April 3, 11:39 PM • 4814 views

Putin can no longer end the war against Ukraine, even if he wanted to – Foreign Policy

02:06 AM • 17573 views

The number of tanks lost by Russia in Ukraine is comparable to the US tank corps – NATO General Cavoli

03:29 AM • 25221 views

Much ado about nothing, but is there a crime: lawyer questions the legality of NABU's suspicion in the case of lawyers and a "bot"

04:00 AM • 19757 views
A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

06:14 AM • 1310 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

05:56 AM • 5564 views

Much ado about nothing, but is there a crime: lawyer questions the legality of NABU's suspicion in the case of lawyers and a "bot"

04:00 AM • 19786 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

April 3, 07:36 PM • 38702 views

“Mommy's achievements”: The Duma still includes Medvedchuk's yacht in the successful cases of ARMA

April 3, 03:43 PM • 96648 views
Donald Trump

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Ihor Terekhov

Oleh Syniehubov

Andrii Sybiha

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

Kyiv

Kharkiv

France

David Schwimmer said he couldn't listen to the iconic song from "Friends" since leaving the show

April 3, 04:23 PM • 26326 views

"Masterpiece": film studio advertised an epic adaptation of "The Odyssey" by Nolan

April 3, 03:47 PM • 28668 views

"Friendship for life": Britons were touched by a video with little Princess Charlotte and her cousin

April 3, 01:52 PM • 42239 views

"The Simpsons" will be renewed for 4 more seasons

April 3, 12:01 PM • 50473 views

New trailer for "Jurassic World: Rebirth" released: Scarlett Johansson to appear in the franchise for the first time

April 3, 10:44 AM • 138886 views
Starlink

Instagram

Telegram

Shahed-136

The Guardian

“Diya" launches recruitment for operators for the Army of Drones units

Kyiv • UNN

 • 12124 views

The Diia app now has a recruitment function for UAV units without visiting the recruitment center. Users can submit an application, pass an interview, and sign a contract online, choosing the area of service on their own.

“Diya" launches recruitment for operators for the Army of Drones units

The Diia app now has a recruitment function to join UAV units without visiting the military commissariat. This was announced by the head of the Ministry of Digital Transformation Mykhailo Fedorov, UNN reports .

Details

Apply in a few clicks, have an interview, and sign a contract.  After submitting your application, you will be assigned to the unit of your choice. There is no "distribution" and no mobilization through the military commissariat, everything is up to you, and you go to basic military training with a signed contract

- Fedorov said. 

He also emphasized that each recruit confirms his or her fitness for service at the application stage, so there is no need to undergo a medical examination.

How does joining the Drone Army work? 

The minister explained that recruiting in Diia is similar to looking for a job on a job site. In the app, you use filters to select the brigade or unit you want to join, and then send one or more applications.

You can choose a UAV-related field of study, from operator of any drone to engineer. Then the recruiter invites you for an interview, and the unit signs a contract with you. That's all 

- The head of the Ministry of Digital Transformation adds. 

Fedorov is convinced that for strong units that are building their own recruitment, the service in Diya is a great opportunity to effectively and quickly "book" a fighter and bring him to them through Diya without TCC and MEC.

To increase the number of qualified operators, the Ministry of Defense has already started certifying private UAV operator schools, and recruitment in Diia is a logical next step for those who have decided what they want to be in this war. Choose where to serve yourself - in Diya, so that others don't choose you instead

- the Minister emphasized. 

Recall

Global Drone Academy, the first private school for UAV operators, has received a certificate from the Ministry of Defense under a simplified procedure. The institution will train military and civilians in drone operations and provide a military accounting specialty to graduates.

Volodymyr Omelchenko

Volodymyr Omelchenko

WarTechnologies
Mikhail Fedorov
Ministry of Defense of Ukraine
