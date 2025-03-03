Distribution of power: the Kremlin is preparing large-scale personnel purges in the occupation administrations
Kyiv • UNN
Moscow plans to dismiss high-ranking officials and heads of district occupation administrations in the temporarily occupied territories. The goal is to centralize management and strengthen control over puppet officials.
The Kremlin is replacing puppet officials in the temporarily occupied territories through the division of power. This was reported by the Center for National Resistance (CNR), UNN reports.
Details
It is noted that in the TOT, Moscow is trying to centralize the management of the occupation administrations.
To this end, the Kremlin has planned a personnel purge of those who, in the opinion of the occupiers, are not sufficiently controlled
Thus, according to the CNS, the Kremlin plans to dismiss a number of high-ranking officials in the occupation administrations. A number of heads of district occupation administrations are also to be dismissed.
Recall
According to the "official" statistics of the Russian occupiers, as of March 1, 2025, almost 5,800 children in the temporarily occupied territories of Luhansk region have already become part of the so-called "youth army" - Putin's equivalent of the "Hitler Youth.
