Distance learning: in the Sumy community, some educational institutions will work online only until September 30

$41.260.00
48.130.00
ukenru
Exclusive
August 30, 04:05 PM • 18408 views
Mayor of Reni Plekhov involved in car accident, his mother diedPhoto
August 30, 01:59 PM • 46704 views
Zelenskyy on Parubiy's murder in Lviv: the crime was meticulously planned
Exclusive
August 30, 01:06 PM • 71397 views
In Kyiv, a man survived after falling from the 19th floor: he landed on a parked carPhotoVideo
August 30, 11:04 AM • 87083 views
Had a Glovo bag, shot in the back: video from the scene of Andriy Parubiy's murderVideo
Exclusive
August 30, 10:36 AM • 103982 views
Parubiy's murder in Lviv: the shooter was disguised as a courier, 7 shell casings found at the scene
Exclusive
August 30, 09:58 AM • 251382 views
Murder of Andriy Parubiy in Lviv: details revealed
August 30, 09:24 AM • 109871 views
Shooting of Parubiy in Lviv: political figure shot dead, attacker sought - police
Exclusive
August 30, 09:15 AM • 84867 views
Andriy Parubiy shot in Lviv - source
Exclusive
August 29, 02:32 PM • 98923 views
Expert on Defence City: a good start, but additional support tools are needed for critically important companies
August 29, 12:28 PM • 318438 views
New academic year in Ukraine: what awaits Ukrainian schoolchildrenPhoto
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+30°
2m/s
36%
746mm
Popular news
Erdogan arrived in China for the SCO summit for talks with leaders: a meeting with Putin is expectedAugust 30, 11:45 PM • 12551 views
Iran imposed entry restrictions on RussiansAugust 31, 12:31 AM • 10420 views
During the day, the Unmanned Systems Forces hit 636 Russian targetsPhotoAugust 31, 12:56 AM • 11208 views
Brazil calls for BRICS summit over US 'trade threats'August 31, 01:43 AM • 4658 views
Kherson region received million-dollar generators from the USA for heating and hospitalsAugust 31, 02:01 AM • 7526 views
EU discusses new sanctions against Russia and use of frozen assets for Ukraine - Radio Prague InternationalAugust 31, 02:29 AM • 11074 views
Magnetic storms expected on September 2 due to plasma ejection on the Sun04:55 AM • 8390 views
Publications
Trump in talks to deploy private army in Ukraine - TelegraphAugust 30, 10:03 AM • 94095 views
Instead of development - inaction: how state institutions undermine the future of aviationAugust 29, 12:47 PM • 223373 views
Action "Table of Remembrance": thousands of establishments and military units commemorate fallen defenders of UkrainePhotoVideoAugust 29, 12:35 PM • 226075 views
New academic year in Ukraine: what awaits Ukrainian schoolchildrenPhotoAugust 29, 12:28 PM • 318437 views
Investing in handbags: why Hermès and Chanel are more profitable than stocks on the exchangePhoto
Exclusive
August 29, 12:17 PM • 267326 views
Actual people
Xi Jinping
Narendra Modi
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Recep Tayyip Erdogan
Actual places
Ukraine
Donetsk Oblast
State Border of Ukraine
China
Zaporizhzhia
Advertisement
UNN Lite
The creator of the popular toy Labubu entered the top 100 richest people in the world, taking 86th placePhotoAugust 29, 01:11 PM • 106254 views
Off the coast of Costa Rica, fishermen caught a shark with unique coloringPhotoAugust 27, 03:52 PM • 239119 views
Michael Jackson's eldest son Prince announced his engagement after eight years of relationshipAugust 27, 12:36 PM • 262536 views
Princess Diana's time capsule opened in London: inside was a Kylie Minogue disc and a pocket TVPhotoAugust 27, 09:48 AM • 259715 views
Fans ecstatic about news of Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's engagementAugust 27, 09:12 AM • 239849 views
Actual
Fake news
Shahed-136
E-6 Mercury
Detonator
Ammunition

Distance learning: in the Sumy community, some educational institutions will work online only until September 30

Kyiv • UNN

 • 14 views

In Sumy, distance learning for a number of educational institutions has been extended until September 30. The decision was made by the TEB and NS Commission due to the security situation.

Distance learning: in the Sumy community, some educational institutions will work online only until September 30

Given the security situation, a decision has been made in the Sumy Urban Territorial Community (UTC) regarding distance learning for some educational institutions. The term of validity is until September 30. This is reported by UNN with reference to the website of the Sumy City Council.

Details

In Sumy, distance learning has been extended for some educational institutions until September 30. The relevant decision was made by the Commission on Technogenic-Ecological Safety and Emergency Situations (TES and ES) taking into account the security situation in the Sumy UTC.

It is explained which institutions exactly:

This applies to institutions of preschool, out-of-school, primary art education, as well as structural units of primary schools. If necessary, duty groups will operate in kindergartens.

- the message says.

Recall

The new academic year in Ukrainian educational institutions will traditionally begin on September 1. However, educational institutions have the right to organize the educational process in person, remotely, individually, or in a mixed format.

11 underground schools to open in Sumy region by year-end30.08.25, 14:28 • 3788 views

Ihor Telezhnikov

Education
Sumy