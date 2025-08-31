Distance learning: in the Sumy community, some educational institutions will work online only until September 30
In Sumy, distance learning for a number of educational institutions has been extended until September 30. The decision was made by the TEB and NS Commission due to the security situation.
Given the security situation, a decision has been made in the Sumy Urban Territorial Community (UTC) regarding distance learning for some educational institutions. The term of validity is until September 30. This is reported by UNN with reference to the website of the Sumy City Council.
In Sumy, distance learning has been extended for some educational institutions until September 30. The relevant decision was made by the Commission on Technogenic-Ecological Safety and Emergency Situations (TES and ES) taking into account the security situation in the Sumy UTC.
It is explained which institutions exactly:
This applies to institutions of preschool, out-of-school, primary art education, as well as structural units of primary schools. If necessary, duty groups will operate in kindergartens.
The new academic year in Ukrainian educational institutions will traditionally begin on September 1. However, educational institutions have the right to organize the educational process in person, remotely, individually, or in a mixed format.
