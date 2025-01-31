Dispute with pushing between a student and a teacher at school: law enforcement officers are checking information

In Kyiv, juvenile prevention inspectors are checking information about a pushing conflict between a teacher and a student at a Kyiv school.

UNN reports this with reference to the Kyiv police.

Juvenile prevention inspectors are checking information about a conflict between a student and a teacher in a Kyiv school. The video of the incident was published today in several telegram channels - the statement said.

It is reported that police officers are currently in the premises of the educational institution, talking to the school administration and children. An investigation into the incident is underway.

A teacher used force against a student: a scandal in a school in Rivne region