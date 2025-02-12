Disney scales back DEI policy along with other companies amid Trump administration's efforts

ukenru
Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
11:57 AM • 27495 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
09:54 AM • 68335 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
09:29 AM • 92123 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
09:20 AM • 110760 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
08:41 AM • 87941 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 120813 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 101815 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113160 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year

Exclusive
Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 116797 views

Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits
February 27, 01:15 PM • 155701 views

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Popular news
General Staff updates data: how many invaders were destroyed by the Armed Forces on February 28

General Staff updates data: how many invaders were destroyed by the Armed Forces on February 28

February 28, 05:35 AM • 100484 views
Weather in Ukraine on February 28: where to expect rain and sub-zero temperatures

Weather in Ukraine on February 28: where to expect rain and sub-zero temperatures

February 28, 05:48 AM • 72421 views
107 out of 208 enemy drones were shot down over Ukraine overnight, 97 did not reach their targets

107 out of 208 enemy drones were shot down over Ukraine overnight, 97 did not reach their targets

07:13 AM • 42609 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

09:03 AM • 100997 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

09:59 AM • 67585 views
Publications
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

09:20 AM • 110760 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 120813 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 155701 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 146150 views
Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention

Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention
Exclusive

February 27, 09:18 AM • 178401 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Actual places
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

09:59 AM • 67632 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

09:03 AM • 101003 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 135053 views
Channing Tatum's canceled movie Gambit was supposed to be a romantic comedy: the contender for the main role told the details

Channing Tatum's canceled movie Gambit was supposed to be a romantic comedy: the contender for the main role told the details

February 26, 03:18 PM • 136963 views
Ryan Reynolds spotted in New York amid the scandal with the movie “Leave Me If You Love Me”

Ryan Reynolds spotted in New York amid the scandal with the movie “Leave Me If You Love Me”

February 26, 08:37 AM • 165102 views
Actual
Disney scales back DEI policy along with other companies amid Trump administration's efforts

Disney scales back DEI policy along with other companies amid Trump administration's efforts

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 30068 views

Walt Disney is revising its DEI policy to focus on business results. The company renames the program “Reimagine Tomorrow” and changes the system of executive evaluation.

The Walt Disney Company is revising its diversity, equality and inclusion (DEI) policy, shifting its focus to business results. This is reported by Reuters, UNN writes.

Details 

Walt Disney joins several major US companies in responding to the Trump administration's efforts to roll back DEI initiatives.

According to media reports, Disney's 2024 annual report, published in September, removed references to the Reimagine Tomorrow program, an online space to "amplify underrepresented voices," which reflected some of Disney's commitments and actions in the areas of diversity, equality and inclusion.

A memo from Disney's HR Director Sonia Coleman states that the Reimagine Tomorrow website will be renamed MyDisneyToday. The focus will be on how successfully the company attracts the best talent, maintains a culture in which everyone participates, and creates and supports disadvantaged communities.

"We create entertainment that appeals to a global audience," Coleman wrote. - "And having a workforce that reflects the consumers we serve helps grow our business.

ABC suspends the female spin-off of The Bachelor: what is known about the future of the show09.02.25, 05:35 • 84037 views

The company's executive evaluation system has also been revised. Previously, the key criterion was diversity in the management, but now it has been replaced by the "talent strategy" indicator, which assesses the compliance of managers with Disney's corporate values. In general, the remuneration of Disney executives depends on 70% of the company's financial performance and 30% on other performance factors.

Disney has been criticized by conservatives who oppose the use of racially diverse and homosexual characters in the company's films.

America First Legal, a company founded by US President Donald Trump's deputy chief of staff for policy, Stephen Miller, has reportedly sent a letter to Disney's board of directors claiming that Disney's efforts to increase diversity and inclusion have harmed the company's stock.

Moana 2 has become a mega-hit, grossing over $1 billion at the global box office05.02.25, 15:05 • 112094 views

Alina Volianska

Alina Volianska

EconomyNews of the World
donald-trumpDonald Trump
united-statesUnited States

Contact us about advertising