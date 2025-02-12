Disney scales back DEI policy along with other companies amid Trump administration's efforts

The Walt Disney Company is revising its diversity, equality and inclusion (DEI) policy, shifting its focus to business results. This is reported by Reuters, UNN writes.

Details

Walt Disney joins several major US companies in responding to the Trump administration's efforts to roll back DEI initiatives.

According to media reports, Disney's 2024 annual report, published in September, removed references to the Reimagine Tomorrow program, an online space to "amplify underrepresented voices," which reflected some of Disney's commitments and actions in the areas of diversity, equality and inclusion.

A memo from Disney's HR Director Sonia Coleman states that the Reimagine Tomorrow website will be renamed MyDisneyToday. The focus will be on how successfully the company attracts the best talent, maintains a culture in which everyone participates, and creates and supports disadvantaged communities.

"We create entertainment that appeals to a global audience," Coleman wrote. - "And having a workforce that reflects the consumers we serve helps grow our business.

The company's executive evaluation system has also been revised. Previously, the key criterion was diversity in the management, but now it has been replaced by the "talent strategy" indicator, which assesses the compliance of managers with Disney's corporate values. In general, the remuneration of Disney executives depends on 70% of the company's financial performance and 30% on other performance factors.

Disney has been criticized by conservatives who oppose the use of racially diverse and homosexual characters in the company's films.

America First Legal, a company founded by US President Donald Trump's deputy chief of staff for policy, Stephen Miller, has reportedly sent a letter to Disney's board of directors claiming that Disney's efforts to increase diversity and inclusion have harmed the company's stock.

